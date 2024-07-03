iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Onward Technologies Ltd Share Price

321.15
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open334.95
  • Day's High334.95
  • 52 Wk High655.55
  • Prev. Close334.95
  • Day's Low315
  • 52 Wk Low 303.9
  • Turnover (lac)151.36
  • P/E28.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value88.67
  • EPS11.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)728.1
  • Div. Yield1.48
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Onward Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

334.95

Prev. Close

334.95

Turnover(Lac.)

151.36

Day's High

334.95

Day's Low

315

52 Week's High

655.55

52 Week's Low

303.9

Book Value

88.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

728.1

P/E

28.71

EPS

11.66

Divi. Yield

1.48

Onward Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Onward Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Onward Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.93%

Non-Promoter- 16.35%

Institutions: 16.35%

Non-Institutions: 45.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Onward Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.52

22.33

22.08

16.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

165.03

138.97

126.09

57.28

Net Worth

187.55

161.3

148.17

73.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

234.39

172.66

122.05

106.58

yoy growth (%)

35.74

41.46

14.51

14.58

Raw materials

-0.01

-1.74

-0.18

-3.29

As % of sales

0

1

0.14

3.09

Employee costs

-176.15

-121.9

-84.12

-76.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.01

16.7

11.1

3.34

Depreciation

-9.2

-9.28

-9.08

-4.55

Tax paid

-3.69

-4.04

-2.91

-1.14

Working capital

44.91

7.87

15.44

3.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.74

41.46

14.51

14.58

Op profit growth

-10.05

17.92

365.76

-22.82

EBIT growth

-25.32

31.57

158.17

-25.21

Net profit growth

-26.38

54.66

272.01

-25.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

472.39

440.93

307.27

240.37

271.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

472.39

440.93

307.27

240.37

271.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.27

3.39

21.53

5.34

1.06

View Annually Results

Onward Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,095

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,937.85

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,953.05

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.3

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,731.35

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Onward Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Founder Chairman

Harish Shantilal Mehta

Managing Director

Jigar Mehta

Independent Director

Jay Sonawala

Non Executive Director

Harsha Raghavan

Independent Director

Niranjani Chandramouli

Independent Director

Dhanpal Jhaveri

Independent Director

Jai S Diwanji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinav Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Onward Technologies Ltd

Summary

Onward Technologies Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1991. The Company is a leading global player in Mechanical Engineering Design and IT Services. The Company is one of the Indias leading engineering and IT services companies, providing integrated product development solutions and services to many of the Fortune 1000 companies. Onward Tech is a software outsourcing company specializing in Digital and ER&D services. Headquartered in Mumbai, with a prominent global presence in North America & Europe, and state-of-the-art offshore delivery centres (ODC) in India, it support businesses in focused verticals of Transportation & Mobility, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery, and Healthcare & Lifesciences.With a scalable outsourcing and offshore model across 6 countries, a fast-growing team of 2800+ employees, and long-term customer associations, Company accelerate innovation and maximize returns on R&D investments for the marquee customers. With two decades of expertise in Mechanical Engineering capabilities, it has augmented in two lines of business (LOB) in Digital & Data Engineering and Electronics & Embedded Engineering for the customers, including cutting-edge Digital Factory solutions aimed at engineering sustainability. At present, Company deals in mechanical engineering, embedded products and systems development, mobile and enterprise software development, data analytics and digital transformation, robotic process automation, and managed services for infrastructure,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Onward Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Onward Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹321.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Onward Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onward Technologies Ltd is ₹728.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onward Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onward Technologies Ltd is 28.71 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onward Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onward Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onward Technologies Ltd is ₹303.9 and ₹655.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Onward Technologies Ltd?

Onward Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.53%, 3 Years at 5.27%, 1 Year at -46.65%, 6 Month at -19.77%, 3 Month at -18.21% and 1 Month at -1.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onward Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onward Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.94 %
Institutions - 16.36 %
Public - 45.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Onward Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.