SectorIT - Software
Open₹334.95
Prev. Close₹334.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹151.36
Day's High₹334.95
Day's Low₹315
52 Week's High₹655.55
52 Week's Low₹303.9
Book Value₹88.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)728.1
P/E28.71
EPS11.66
Divi. Yield1.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.52
22.33
22.08
16.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
165.03
138.97
126.09
57.28
Net Worth
187.55
161.3
148.17
73.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
234.39
172.66
122.05
106.58
yoy growth (%)
35.74
41.46
14.51
14.58
Raw materials
-0.01
-1.74
-0.18
-3.29
As % of sales
0
1
0.14
3.09
Employee costs
-176.15
-121.9
-84.12
-76.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.01
16.7
11.1
3.34
Depreciation
-9.2
-9.28
-9.08
-4.55
Tax paid
-3.69
-4.04
-2.91
-1.14
Working capital
44.91
7.87
15.44
3.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.74
41.46
14.51
14.58
Op profit growth
-10.05
17.92
365.76
-22.82
EBIT growth
-25.32
31.57
158.17
-25.21
Net profit growth
-26.38
54.66
272.01
-25.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
472.39
440.93
307.27
240.37
271.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
472.39
440.93
307.27
240.37
271.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.27
3.39
21.53
5.34
1.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,095
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,937.85
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,953.05
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.3
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,731.35
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Founder Chairman
Harish Shantilal Mehta
Managing Director
Jigar Mehta
Independent Director
Jay Sonawala
Non Executive Director
Harsha Raghavan
Independent Director
Niranjani Chandramouli
Independent Director
Dhanpal Jhaveri
Independent Director
Jai S Diwanji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinav Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Onward Technologies Ltd
Summary
Onward Technologies Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1991. The Company is a leading global player in Mechanical Engineering Design and IT Services. The Company is one of the Indias leading engineering and IT services companies, providing integrated product development solutions and services to many of the Fortune 1000 companies. Onward Tech is a software outsourcing company specializing in Digital and ER&D services. Headquartered in Mumbai, with a prominent global presence in North America & Europe, and state-of-the-art offshore delivery centres (ODC) in India, it support businesses in focused verticals of Transportation & Mobility, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery, and Healthcare & Lifesciences.With a scalable outsourcing and offshore model across 6 countries, a fast-growing team of 2800+ employees, and long-term customer associations, Company accelerate innovation and maximize returns on R&D investments for the marquee customers. With two decades of expertise in Mechanical Engineering capabilities, it has augmented in two lines of business (LOB) in Digital & Data Engineering and Electronics & Embedded Engineering for the customers, including cutting-edge Digital Factory solutions aimed at engineering sustainability. At present, Company deals in mechanical engineering, embedded products and systems development, mobile and enterprise software development, data analytics and digital transformation, robotic process automation, and managed services for infrastructure,
Read More
The Onward Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹321.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onward Technologies Ltd is ₹728.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Onward Technologies Ltd is 28.71 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onward Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onward Technologies Ltd is ₹303.9 and ₹655.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Onward Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.53%, 3 Years at 5.27%, 1 Year at -46.65%, 6 Month at -19.77%, 3 Month at -18.21% and 1 Month at -1.98%.
