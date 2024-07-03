Summary

Onward Technologies Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1991. The Company is a leading global player in Mechanical Engineering Design and IT Services. The Company is one of the Indias leading engineering and IT services companies, providing integrated product development solutions and services to many of the Fortune 1000 companies. Onward Tech is a software outsourcing company specializing in Digital and ER&D services. Headquartered in Mumbai, with a prominent global presence in North America & Europe, and state-of-the-art offshore delivery centres (ODC) in India, it support businesses in focused verticals of Transportation & Mobility, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery, and Healthcare & Lifesciences.With a scalable outsourcing and offshore model across 6 countries, a fast-growing team of 2800+ employees, and long-term customer associations, Company accelerate innovation and maximize returns on R&D investments for the marquee customers. With two decades of expertise in Mechanical Engineering capabilities, it has augmented in two lines of business (LOB) in Digital & Data Engineering and Electronics & Embedded Engineering for the customers, including cutting-edge Digital Factory solutions aimed at engineering sustainability. At present, Company deals in mechanical engineering, embedded products and systems development, mobile and enterprise software development, data analytics and digital transformation, robotic process automation, and managed services for infrastructure,

Read More