|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.83
-11.48
11.07
9.34
Op profit growth
24.14
-26.22
107.39
0.63
EBIT growth
170.54
-7.4
24.36
12.19
Net profit growth
222.76
17.63
-7.12
63.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.96
7.17
8.6
4.61
EBIT margin
10.68
5.04
4.82
4.31
Net profit margin
7.7
3.05
2.29
2.74
RoCE
23.02
11.92
14.74
14.71
RoNW
4.98
2.57
2.64
3.64
RoA
4.15
1.8
1.75
2.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.76
4.49
3.89
4.32
Dividend per share
3
3
1.5
1
Cash EPS
6.16
-1.9
-3.17
0.79
Book value per share
74.11
45.58
42.43
32.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
33.48
25.21
11.31
20.23
P/CEPS
58.42
-59.53
-13.86
110.34
P/B
4.86
2.48
1.03
2.72
EV/EBIDTA
17.5
7.99
3.4
9.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
23.37
Tax payout
-25.59
-25.22
-35.31
-10.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.78
68.81
64.11
70.27
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-13.8
-11.65
-10.34
-10.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-32.65
-5.22
-3.78
-3.47
Net debt / equity
-0.25
-0.05
0.18
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
-1.94
-0.25
0.53
1.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-0.72
-0.16
-1.52
Employee costs
-77.72
-78.61
-77.69
-76.01
Other costs
-15.3
-13.48
-13.53
-17.85
