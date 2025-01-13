Onward Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.52
22.33
22.08
16.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
165.03
138.97
126.09
57.28
Net Worth
187.55
161.3
148.17
73.64
Minority Interest
Debt
26.37
15.37
18.36
9.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.46
3.4
0.15
0.02
Total Liabilities
215.38
180.07
166.68
83.6
Fixed Assets
44.46
34.8
38.12
28.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.25
33.25
32.02
12.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.46
5.31
2.28
2.41
Networking Capital
112.51
72.97
43.99
27.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
70.54
84.85
46.39
28.34
Debtor Days
72.23
59.9
Other Current Assets
88.75
29.84
45.44
32.75
Sundry Creditors
-15.99
-11.63
-11.48
-8.84
Creditor Days
17.87
18.68
Other Current Liabilities
-30.79
-30.09
-36.36
-24.77
Cash
21.72
33.75
50.27
12.87
Total Assets
215.4
180.08
166.68
83.62
