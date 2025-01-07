iifl-logo-icon 1
Onward Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

334.8
(4.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

234.39

172.66

122.05

106.58

yoy growth (%)

35.74

41.46

14.51

14.58

Raw materials

-0.01

-1.74

-0.18

-3.29

As % of sales

0

1

0.14

3.09

Employee costs

-176.15

-121.9

-84.12

-76.33

As % of sales

75.15

70.6

68.92

71.62

Other costs

-40.58

-29.4

-21.11

-23.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.31

17.03

17.29

21.93

Operating profit

17.63

19.61

16.62

3.57

OPM

7.52

11.35

13.62

3.34

Depreciation

-9.2

-9.28

-9.08

-4.55

Interest expense

-1.01

-2.07

-3.17

-2.18

Other income

5.6

8.46

6.73

6.51

Profit before tax

13.01

16.7

11.1

3.34

Taxes

-3.69

-4.04

-2.91

-1.14

Tax rate

-28.36

-24.18

-26.23

-34.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.32

12.66

8.19

2.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.32

12.66

8.19

2.2

yoy growth (%)

-26.38

54.66

272.01

-25.93

NPM

3.97

7.33

6.71

2.06

