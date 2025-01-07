Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
234.39
172.66
122.05
106.58
yoy growth (%)
35.74
41.46
14.51
14.58
Raw materials
-0.01
-1.74
-0.18
-3.29
As % of sales
0
1
0.14
3.09
Employee costs
-176.15
-121.9
-84.12
-76.33
As % of sales
75.15
70.6
68.92
71.62
Other costs
-40.58
-29.4
-21.11
-23.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.31
17.03
17.29
21.93
Operating profit
17.63
19.61
16.62
3.57
OPM
7.52
11.35
13.62
3.34
Depreciation
-9.2
-9.28
-9.08
-4.55
Interest expense
-1.01
-2.07
-3.17
-2.18
Other income
5.6
8.46
6.73
6.51
Profit before tax
13.01
16.7
11.1
3.34
Taxes
-3.69
-4.04
-2.91
-1.14
Tax rate
-28.36
-24.18
-26.23
-34.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.32
12.66
8.19
2.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.32
12.66
8.19
2.2
yoy growth (%)
-26.38
54.66
272.01
-25.93
NPM
3.97
7.33
6.71
2.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.