Onward Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

353.95

319.56

219.8

174.04

205.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

353.95

319.56

219.8

174.04

205.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.18

3.66

19.93

3.32

0.84

Total Income

362.12

323.22

239.73

177.36

206.79

Total Expenditure

315.12

306.36

204.73

160.63

181.99

PBIDT

47

16.87

35

16.73

24.81

Interest

1

1.27

0.72

1.91

2.67

PBDT

46

15.6

34.28

14.82

22.14

Depreciation

9.85

9.73

7.4

7.96

8.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.96

2.39

2.16

2.9

4.51

Deferred Tax

-0.04

-0.77

4.26

-1.21

-0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

27.24

4.24

20.46

5.17

9.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.24

4.24

20.46

5.17

9.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.24

4.24

20.46

5.17

9.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.16

1.92

11.56

3.19

5.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.5

22.26

21.93

16.29

16.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.27

5.27

15.92

9.61

12.04

PBDTM(%)

12.99

4.88

15.59

8.51

10.74

PATM(%)

7.69

1.32

9.3

2.97

4.47

