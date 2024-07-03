Onward Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
353.95
319.56
219.8
174.04
205.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
353.95
319.56
219.8
174.04
205.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.18
3.66
19.93
3.32
0.84
Total Income
362.12
323.22
239.73
177.36
206.79
Total Expenditure
315.12
306.36
204.73
160.63
181.99
PBIDT
47
16.87
35
16.73
24.81
Interest
1
1.27
0.72
1.91
2.67
PBDT
46
15.6
34.28
14.82
22.14
Depreciation
9.85
9.73
7.4
7.96
8.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.96
2.39
2.16
2.9
4.51
Deferred Tax
-0.04
-0.77
4.26
-1.21
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
27.24
4.24
20.46
5.17
9.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.24
4.24
20.46
5.17
9.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.24
4.24
20.46
5.17
9.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.16
1.92
11.56
3.19
5.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.5
22.26
21.93
16.29
16.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.27
5.27
15.92
9.61
12.04
PBDTM(%)
12.99
4.88
15.59
8.51
10.74
PATM(%)
7.69
1.32
9.3
2.97
4.47
