Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors interalia approved the Consolidated and Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 2024. 2.payment of final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 17, 2024 approved the dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024