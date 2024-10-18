|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors interalia approved the Consolidated and Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 2024. 2.payment of final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 17, 2024 approved the dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.