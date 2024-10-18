iifl-logo-icon 1
Onward Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

Onward Technolog CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors interalia approved the Consolidated and Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 2024. 2.payment of final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 17, 2024 approved the dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
ONWARD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

