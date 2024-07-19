|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Intimation of the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting Proceedings of the 33rd AGM held on July 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.