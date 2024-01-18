iifl-logo-icon 1
Onward Technologies Ltd Dividend

300
(-0.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:48:58 PM

Onward Technolog CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202412 Jul 2024-550Final
The Board has recommended the payment of Final Dividend of ? 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share having face value of ? 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). Intimation of the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting

Onward Technolog: Related News

No Record Found

