|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|5
|50
|Final
|The Board has recommended the payment of Final Dividend of ? 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share having face value of ? 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). Intimation of the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting
