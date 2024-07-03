Summary

Trejhara Solutions Limited was incorporated on 10 March, 2017. The Company operates in the business of Information technologies and providing consultancy services. The Company is a technology products and solutions provider that helps enterprises Accelerate Digital Innovation, Securely and Efficiently. It employ domain and technology experts across Asia, Middle East, Africa, North America and Europe.The Company has been consistently recognized amongst top 100 technology solutions providers. The Companys new age technology helping organizations to expand their digital footprint through innovation and analytical capabilities. The Company products are focused to help organizations accelerate their digital footprint and customer experience through interactive presentation and offline analytical capabilities. It target customers, partners, dealers and agents for their needs and goals.The Companys Interact DX product is an advanced customer communication product suite that provides any business with to create all forms of customer communication delivered on multiple channel platforms like print, email, mobile, kiosk, social media and web. It is a leading product in domain supporting end-to-end customer across all channels including statements, invoices, alerts and notifications. Multilingual communications such as bills, statements, targeted advertisements, policy kits, welcome kits, receipts, loyalty/rewards, KYC forms, advisory and notifications are delivered through this platfor

