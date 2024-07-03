Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹266.03
Prev. Close₹258.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.95
Day's High₹266.84
Day's Low₹250
52 Week's High₹303.99
52 Week's Low₹139.25
Book Value₹158.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)368.92
P/E186.22
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.52
11.82
11.82
11.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
214.56
188.04
270.08
263.11
Net Worth
229.08
199.86
281.9
274.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
35
33.43
yoy growth (%)
4.69
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-20.9
-25.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
4.96
4.45
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.79
Tax paid
-1.25
-1.15
Working capital
6.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.69
Op profit growth
884.81
EBIT growth
-3.66
Net profit growth
12.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
22.85
22.43
58.37
54.25
58.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.85
22.43
58.37
54.25
58.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.69
0.48
2.04
1.7
3.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Snehal Pandit
Independent Director
Tushar Ranpara
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Amit R Sheth
Director
Paresh C Zaveri
Independent Director
Mahendra Mehta
Independent Director
Kalpana Kishore Sah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shardul Inamdar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Trejhara Solutions Ltd
Summary
Trejhara Solutions Limited was incorporated on 10 March, 2017. The Company operates in the business of Information technologies and providing consultancy services. The Company is a technology products and solutions provider that helps enterprises Accelerate Digital Innovation, Securely and Efficiently. It employ domain and technology experts across Asia, Middle East, Africa, North America and Europe.The Company has been consistently recognized amongst top 100 technology solutions providers. The Companys new age technology helping organizations to expand their digital footprint through innovation and analytical capabilities. The Company products are focused to help organizations accelerate their digital footprint and customer experience through interactive presentation and offline analytical capabilities. It target customers, partners, dealers and agents for their needs and goals.The Companys Interact DX product is an advanced customer communication product suite that provides any business with to create all forms of customer communication delivered on multiple channel platforms like print, email, mobile, kiosk, social media and web. It is a leading product in domain supporting end-to-end customer across all channels including statements, invoices, alerts and notifications. Multilingual communications such as bills, statements, targeted advertisements, policy kits, welcome kits, receipts, loyalty/rewards, KYC forms, advisory and notifications are delivered through this platfor
The Trejhara Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trejhara Solutions Ltd is ₹368.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trejhara Solutions Ltd is 186.22 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trejhara Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trejhara Solutions Ltd is ₹139.25 and ₹303.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trejhara Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.65%, 3 Years at 42.47%, 1 Year at 35.24%, 6 Month at 41.11%, 3 Month at -6.55% and 1 Month at 0.50%.
