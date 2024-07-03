iifl-logo-icon 1
Trejhara Solutions Ltd Share Price

254.14
(-1.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open266.03
  • Day's High266.84
  • 52 Wk High303.99
  • Prev. Close258.24
  • Day's Low250
  • 52 Wk Low 139.25
  • Turnover (lac)32.95
  • P/E186.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value158.38
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)368.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Trejhara Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

266.03

Prev. Close

258.24

Turnover(Lac.)

32.95

Day's High

266.84

Day's Low

250

52 Week's High

303.99

52 Week's Low

139.25

Book Value

158.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

368.92

P/E

186.22

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

Trejhara Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Trejhara Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trejhara Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.50%

Foreign: 17.49%

Indian: 5.57%

Non-Promoter- 1.39%

Institutions: 1.38%

Non-Institutions: 75.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trejhara Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.52

11.82

11.82

11.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

214.56

188.04

270.08

263.11

Net Worth

229.08

199.86

281.9

274.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

35

33.43

yoy growth (%)

4.69

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-20.9

-25.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

4.96

4.45

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.79

Tax paid

-1.25

-1.15

Working capital

6.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.69

Op profit growth

884.81

EBIT growth

-3.66

Net profit growth

12.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

22.85

22.43

58.37

54.25

58.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.85

22.43

58.37

54.25

58.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.69

0.48

2.04

1.7

3.99

Trejhara Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trejhara Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Snehal Pandit

Independent Director

Tushar Ranpara

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Amit R Sheth

Director

Paresh C Zaveri

Independent Director

Mahendra Mehta

Independent Director

Kalpana Kishore Sah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shardul Inamdar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trejhara Solutions Ltd

Summary

Trejhara Solutions Limited was incorporated on 10 March, 2017. The Company operates in the business of Information technologies and providing consultancy services. The Company is a technology products and solutions provider that helps enterprises Accelerate Digital Innovation, Securely and Efficiently. It employ domain and technology experts across Asia, Middle East, Africa, North America and Europe.The Company has been consistently recognized amongst top 100 technology solutions providers. The Companys new age technology helping organizations to expand their digital footprint through innovation and analytical capabilities. The Company products are focused to help organizations accelerate their digital footprint and customer experience through interactive presentation and offline analytical capabilities. It target customers, partners, dealers and agents for their needs and goals.The Companys Interact DX product is an advanced customer communication product suite that provides any business with to create all forms of customer communication delivered on multiple channel platforms like print, email, mobile, kiosk, social media and web. It is a leading product in domain supporting end-to-end customer across all channels including statements, invoices, alerts and notifications. Multilingual communications such as bills, statements, targeted advertisements, policy kits, welcome kits, receipts, loyalty/rewards, KYC forms, advisory and notifications are delivered through this platfor
Company FAQs

What is the Trejhara Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Trejhara Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹254.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trejhara Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trejhara Solutions Ltd is ₹368.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trejhara Solutions Ltd is 186.22 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trejhara Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trejhara Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trejhara Solutions Ltd is ₹139.25 and ₹303.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trejhara Solutions Ltd?

Trejhara Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.65%, 3 Years at 42.47%, 1 Year at 35.24%, 6 Month at 41.11%, 3 Month at -6.55% and 1 Month at 0.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trejhara Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trejhara Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.07 %
Institutions - 1.38 %
Public - 75.55 %

