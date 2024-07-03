Trejhara Solutions Ltd Summary

Trejhara Solutions Limited was incorporated on 10 March, 2017. The Company operates in the business of Information technologies and providing consultancy services. The Company is a technology products and solutions provider that helps enterprises Accelerate Digital Innovation, Securely and Efficiently. It employ domain and technology experts across Asia, Middle East, Africa, North America and Europe.The Company has been consistently recognized amongst top 100 technology solutions providers. The Companys new age technology helping organizations to expand their digital footprint through innovation and analytical capabilities. The Company products are focused to help organizations accelerate their digital footprint and customer experience through interactive presentation and offline analytical capabilities. It target customers, partners, dealers and agents for their needs and goals.The Companys Interact DX product is an advanced customer communication product suite that provides any business with to create all forms of customer communication delivered on multiple channel platforms like print, email, mobile, kiosk, social media and web. It is a leading product in domain supporting end-to-end customer across all channels including statements, invoices, alerts and notifications. Multilingual communications such as bills, statements, targeted advertisements, policy kits, welcome kits, receipts, loyalty/rewards, KYC forms, advisory and notifications are delivered through this platform. The Supply Chain Management product provides end-to-end integrated logistics solutions to key customers across the globe. The Company has also offered IT consulting and provide resources to corporation with the marquee clientele in multiple segments such as Banking, Insurance, Telecom, Utility and Retail. The logistic solution allows to streamline supply chains by enhancing logistics operations and improving efficiency and optimizing working capital. The Company provide service and solution in different segments such as warehousing, freight forwarding, project logistics, manufacturing, distribution, supplier collaboration & visibility, etc.In order to address the needs of warehouse facilities, support operations of integrated LSPs (Logistic Service Providers) and independent warehouse operators, the Company created an integrated Warehouse Management System (WMS) which comprises various modules that can be independently deployed. The primary purpose of a WMS is to control the movement and storage of materials within an operation as well as process them for transactions, picking, replenishment and put away. The Companys WMS offers functionalities that manage simple and specialized warehouses. The system executes processes such as receiving inbound transaction, put-away/ flow-through and inventory management apart from internal processing like cycle count, internal transfers, changing goods status, pickup for outbound loading & shipping, statistical & management reports, quotation & billing, and customer tracking for visibility & search functionalities.In Companys distribution, supply chain management plays a key role being a middle entity between the manufacturer/brand owners and retailer / end customer. Managing end-to-end operations from receiving the order, managing stocks at all distribution stocking points and delivering stocks at the right time and right place are the key challenges faced by distributors in their day-to-day operations.The Companys SCM Profit offers a comprehensive range of tools for planning the shipment activities and monitoring costs. Project logistics plays an important role as there are costs associated with each activity and delay in one of the activities can lead to delay subsequent activities resulting in paying heavy demurrages. Some typical challenges include movements in different modes of transport, different geographies, destruction and rebuild of infrastructures, etc. This requires management of inventory at each project site level to store raw materials and finished goods for downstream, midstream, and upstream infrastructure. It provides modules for planning, execution, order management, storage and exception management for different project sites.Trejharas SCM Profit offers a comprehensive portfolio of services for freight forwarders to manage a complete end-to-end execution from booking to billing. The solution caters to all modes of shipments that includes ocean, air, land shipment, and handles other multi-modal shipments across the globe. The solution is integrated with warehouse management and order management modules to enhance scope of end-to-end operations. The solution also helps to derive the profitability at shipment, customer, and business unit level. Visibility and dashboards in helps to monitor and ensure the service levels are on time.In 2017-18, Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, the Interactive Customer Communication (Interact DX) and Supply Chain Management Solution (Logistics) of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd got demerged into the Company and the merger became effective from August 02, 2018.SCM Profit with robust integrated single platform enables logistics players to expand B2B operations into SLA (service level agreements) driven high performance e-commerce fulfillment centres. Traditional supply chains are coming under considerable pressure with growing adoption of smart devices worldwide and changing consumer buying behavior drastically. With the growth of e-commerce platforms, consumers are using different channels to evaluate and order their products online. Customers are finding closest and quickest store for their purchases with preferred delivery options of click-and-collect or home delivery. E-commerce has led todays B2B warehouses to serve both online and offline orders which has made current logistics companies to extend services to clients doing B2C operations.