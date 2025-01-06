Trejhara Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
4.96
4.45
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.79
Tax paid
-1.25
-1.15
Working capital
6.38
Other operating items
Operating
9.29
Capital expenditure
0.02
Free cash flow
9.31
Equity raised
518.76
Investing
0
Financing
1.94
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
530.01
