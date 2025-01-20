Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.25
Op profit growth
42.38
EBIT growth
11.65
Net profit growth
59.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.51
17.27
EBIT margin
26.99
22.42
Net profit margin
20.46
11.86
RoCE
2.96
RoNW
0.6
RoA
0.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.39
5.87
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
8.17
5.04
Book value per share
388.56
383.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.13
0.97
P/CEPS
3.59
1.12
P/B
0.07
0.01
EV/EBIDTA
4.24
2.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-12.66
-15.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
168.24
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-51.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.56
-2.67
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
2.32
3.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-41.53
-46
Other costs
-31.94
-36.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.