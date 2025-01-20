iifl-logo-icon 1
Trejhara Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

237.4
(-1.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.25

Op profit growth

42.38

EBIT growth

11.65

Net profit growth

59.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.51

17.27

EBIT margin

26.99

22.42

Net profit margin

20.46

11.86

RoCE

2.96

RoNW

0.6

RoA

0.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.39

5.87

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

8.17

5.04

Book value per share

388.56

383.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.13

0.97

P/CEPS

3.59

1.12

P/B

0.07

0.01

EV/EBIDTA

4.24

2.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-12.66

-15.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

168.24

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-51.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.56

-2.67

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

2.32

3.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-41.53

-46

Other costs

-31.94

-36.72

