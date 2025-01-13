Trejhara Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.52
11.82
11.82
11.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
214.56
188.04
270.08
263.11
Net Worth
229.08
199.86
281.9
274.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
0.56
6.81
13.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
229.58
200.43
288.71
288.34
Fixed Assets
0.33
0.63
0.32
0.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.68
88.66
184.97
162.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.7
0.9
0.93
0.73
Networking Capital
165.79
110.05
102.38
123.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
13.54
17.18
16.41
11.53
Debtor Days
120.21
Other Current Assets
164.62
112.88
109.68
134.58
Sundry Creditors
-7.95
-2.08
-5.03
-4.62
Creditor Days
48.16
Other Current Liabilities
-4.42
-17.93
-18.68
-17.63
Cash
1.09
0.19
0.11
0.07
Total Assets
229.59
200.43
288.71
288.34
