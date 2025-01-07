iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trejhara Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

257
(1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trejhara Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

35

33.43

yoy growth (%)

4.69

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-20.9

-25.43

As % of sales

59.72

76.06

Other costs

-8.06

-7.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.02

22.09

Operating profit

6.03

0.61

OPM

17.25

1.83

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.79

Interest expense

-1.9

-2.68

Other income

1.63

7.31

Profit before tax

4.96

4.45

Taxes

-1.25

-1.15

Tax rate

-25.29

-26.02

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

3.71

3.29

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

3.71

3.29

yoy growth (%)

12.68

NPM

10.6

9.85

Trejhara Solutio : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trejhara Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.