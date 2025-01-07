Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
35
33.43
yoy growth (%)
4.69
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-20.9
-25.43
As % of sales
59.72
76.06
Other costs
-8.06
-7.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.02
22.09
Operating profit
6.03
0.61
OPM
17.25
1.83
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.79
Interest expense
-1.9
-2.68
Other income
1.63
7.31
Profit before tax
4.96
4.45
Taxes
-1.25
-1.15
Tax rate
-25.29
-26.02
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
3.71
3.29
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
3.71
3.29
yoy growth (%)
12.68
NPM
10.6
9.85
