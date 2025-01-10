To the Members of Trejhara Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

I have audited the accompanying financial statements of Trejhara Solutions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements")

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

I have conducted my audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). My responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of my report. I am an independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters (KAM) are those matters that, in my professional judgement, were of most significance in my audit of the standalone financial statements of the

current audit period. These matters were addressed in the context of my audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to be disclosed.

Emphasis of Matter

I draw attention to Note 30 of the Standalone Financial Statements, As a matter of prudence, Wherein the Company has taken impairment provision to the extent of 6,494.23 lakhs in the carrying value of its investments and other assets shown as an exceptional item in the standalone financial statements during the year ended 31 March, 2024.

My Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and my auditors report thereon.

My opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or my knowledge obtained in during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work I have performed on the other information obtained prior to date of this audit report, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, I am required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows

and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principies generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to ?nfluence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I have exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those

risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, I determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. I describe these matters in my auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, I determine that a matter should not be communicated in my report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, I report that:

(a) I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit.

(b) In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounts Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate Report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) In my opinion the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 31 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no amount, which is required to be to transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared dividend during the current year in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on my examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of my audit I did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

For Bansi Khandelwal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 145850W Bansi V. Khandelwal (Proprietor) Place : Navi Mumbai Membership No. 138205 Date : May 23, 2024 UDIN: 24138205BKBKDA8106

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" seetion of my report of even date

i. In respect of the Company Property, Plant &

Equipment and other Intangible Assets:

(a) (a) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment on the basis of available information;

(b) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As explained to me, all the property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which, in my opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to me, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

(c) According to the documents provided to me, I report that, the Company does not have immovable properties of land and buildings as at the balance sheet date;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated and are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

ii. In respect of Inventories:

(a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits, in excess of five crore rupees, during any point

of time of the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. In respect of loans and advances, guarantee or security provided:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the company has made investment in, provided unsecured loans to subsidiaries and other entity during the year are given below:

Particulars In lakhs Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Subsidiaries ALIGN=RIGHT>222.53 Others - Balance outstanding Subsidiaries 605.55 Others 1,495.44

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on the audit procedures conducted by me, I am of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans granted by the Company, which are repayable on demand, having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in my opinion the repayments of principal amounts and/or receipts of interest are regular.

(d) According to information and explanations given to me and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company which are repayable on demand, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year since as stated in clause (d) above loans are payable on demand and during the year the Company has not demanded such loan and/or interest.

(f) According to information and explanations given to me and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has granted the loans or advances repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loan/advances in the nature of loans - - - Repayable on demand (A) 2,100.99 - 605.55 Agreement does not specify any terms of period of repayment (b) - - - Total (A + B) 2,100.99 - 605.55 Percentage to the total loans granted 100% - 28.82%

iv. I n my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities provided as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any public deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India in accordance with the provision of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Act and rules framed there-under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to me by management, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and representation made available to me by the Company, there are no amounts of any statutory dues which are yet to be deposited on account of any dispute except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 138.14 AY. 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of 0the records of the Company, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the Company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me by the management, the Company has not availed any loans during the year. As regards outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year, the same were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to me and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, I report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to me and procedures performed by us, I report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)

(f) of the Order is not applicable

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by

way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company

has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were obtained.

xi. (a) To the best of my knowledge, no material

fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of my audit.

(b) To the best of my knowledge, no report under Sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to me by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In my opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In my opinion, the Company has an internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) I have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31st March 2024.

xv. I n my opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by my audit and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditor during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements,

my knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on my examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to my attention, which causes me to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. I n my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Bansi Khandelwal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 145850W Bansi V. Khandelwal (Proprietor) Place : Navi Mumbai Membership No. 138205 Date : May 23, 2024 UDIN: 24138205BKBKDA8106

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

I have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Trejhara Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with my audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial Controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I have conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining

an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the

internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over

financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.