Trejhara Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

238.21
(-0.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Trejhara Solutio CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Trejhara Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly results for the september 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Trejhara Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday July 26 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Result Outcome for the Q I F.Y. 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
Trejhara Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any. Kindly find enclosed Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditor Report with unmodified opinion. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on May 23, 2024 has approved the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report thereon received from M/s. Bansi Khandelwal & Co, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Board of Directors has approved Scheme of Arrangement of LP Logistics Plus Chemical SCM Private Limited with Trejhara Solutions Limited Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, of Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) of LP Logistics Plus Chemical SCM Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Trejhara Solutions Limited (Company or Transferee Company): Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Trejhara Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended on December 31 2023. Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

