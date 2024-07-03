Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹36.8
Prev. Close₹35.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.04
Day's High₹36.8
Day's Low₹36.8
52 Week's High₹81.2
52 Week's Low₹28.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.66
P/E55.63
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.11
9.11
5.62
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.05
11.04
4.24
2.44
Net Worth
21.16
20.15
9.86
7.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ragavan Rajkumar
Executive Director
Sonam Sehebrao Kale
Executive Director
Ajay Kumar Verma
Independent Director
S K Agrawal
Independent Director
Gopala Ramaratnam
Independent Director
Asheesh Kamalakanta Chatterjee
Company Secretary
Heta Dipen Desai
Reports by Globesecure Technologies Ltd
Summary
Globesecure Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Globesecure Technologies Private Limited on February 19, 2016 as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status got converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Globesecure Technologies Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is engaged in the business of IT Security products and related services.In May 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Issue by allotment of 34,92,000 Equity Shares and by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 10.12 Crore. Globesecure Technologies is a digital transformation company in India with a focus on cyber security. It has executed several cyber security transformation projects, infrastructure, and digital transformation projects for various institutions and also provide similar independent services to clients. Through wide range of offerings across multiple verticals, it possess capabilities spanning the digital lifecycle of services ranging from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation, to monitoring and providing managed services. The Company classify its business into the following lines of business: (i) Cyber Security, (ii) Integrated Enterprise Solutions, and (iii) Managed Services. It supplies authentic products and IT services to enterprise customers.Th
The Globesecure Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globesecure Technologies Ltd is ₹58.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globesecure Technologies Ltd is 55.63 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globesecure Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globesecure Technologies Ltd is ₹28.75 and ₹81.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Globesecure Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.19%, 1 Year at -54.44%, 6 Month at -15.66%, 3 Month at -10.70% and 1 Month at -9.78%.
