Summary

Globesecure Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Globesecure Technologies Private Limited on February 19, 2016 as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status got converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Globesecure Technologies Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is engaged in the business of IT Security products and related services.In May 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Issue by allotment of 34,92,000 Equity Shares and by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 10.12 Crore. Globesecure Technologies is a digital transformation company in India with a focus on cyber security. It has executed several cyber security transformation projects, infrastructure, and digital transformation projects for various institutions and also provide similar independent services to clients. Through wide range of offerings across multiple verticals, it possess capabilities spanning the digital lifecycle of services ranging from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation, to monitoring and providing managed services. The Company classify its business into the following lines of business: (i) Cyber Security, (ii) Integrated Enterprise Solutions, and (iii) Managed Services. It supplies authentic products and IT services to enterprise customers.Th

Read More