36.8
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:12 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.8
  • Day's High36.8
  • 52 Wk High81.2
  • Prev. Close35.05
  • Day's Low36.8
  • 52 Wk Low 28.75
  • Turnover (lac)4.04
  • P/E55.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Globesecure Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

36.8

Prev. Close

35.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4.04

Day's High

36.8

Day's Low

36.8

52 Week's High

81.2

52 Week's Low

28.75

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.66

P/E

55.63

EPS

0.63

Divi. Yield

0

Globesecure Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Globesecure Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Globesecure Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.01%

Non-Promoter- 65.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Globesecure Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.11

9.11

5.62

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.05

11.04

4.24

2.44

Net Worth

21.16

20.15

9.86

7.44

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Globesecure Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Globesecure Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ragavan Rajkumar

Executive Director

Sonam Sehebrao Kale

Executive Director

Ajay Kumar Verma

Independent Director

S K Agrawal

Independent Director

Gopala Ramaratnam

Independent Director

Asheesh Kamalakanta Chatterjee

Company Secretary

Heta Dipen Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globesecure Technologies Ltd

Summary

Globesecure Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Globesecure Technologies Private Limited on February 19, 2016 as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status got converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Globesecure Technologies Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is engaged in the business of IT Security products and related services.In May 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Issue by allotment of 34,92,000 Equity Shares and by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 10.12 Crore. Globesecure Technologies is a digital transformation company in India with a focus on cyber security. It has executed several cyber security transformation projects, infrastructure, and digital transformation projects for various institutions and also provide similar independent services to clients. Through wide range of offerings across multiple verticals, it possess capabilities spanning the digital lifecycle of services ranging from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation, to monitoring and providing managed services. The Company classify its business into the following lines of business: (i) Cyber Security, (ii) Integrated Enterprise Solutions, and (iii) Managed Services. It supplies authentic products and IT services to enterprise customers.Th
Company FAQs

What is the Globesecure Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Globesecure Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globesecure Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globesecure Technologies Ltd is ₹58.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globesecure Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globesecure Technologies Ltd is 55.63 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globesecure Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globesecure Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globesecure Technologies Ltd is ₹28.75 and ₹81.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globesecure Technologies Ltd?

Globesecure Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.19%, 1 Year at -54.44%, 6 Month at -15.66%, 3 Month at -10.70% and 1 Month at -9.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globesecure Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globesecure Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.99 %

