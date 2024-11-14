|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters. Globesecure Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)
