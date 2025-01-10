Globesecure Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.11
9.11
5.62
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.05
11.04
4.24
2.44
Net Worth
21.16
20.15
9.86
7.44
Minority Interest
Debt
9.22
7.18
8.26
7.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.05
0.04
0.01
Total Liabilities
30.38
27.38
18.16
15.16
Fixed Assets
4.39
5.04
3.36
3.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0
0
0.02
Networking Capital
25.6
22.09
14.49
11.53
Inventories
10.15
15.05
6.73
4.84
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.93
2.74
15.63
5.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.92
15.87
13.86
15.73
Sundry Creditors
-0.57
-9.14
-19.14
-10.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.83
-2.43
-2.59
-4.51
Cash
0.29
0.23
0.32
0.04
Total Assets
30.38
27.36
18.17
15.15
