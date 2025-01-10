iifl-logo-icon 1
Globesecure Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

30.25
(-3.82%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:28:52 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.11

9.11

5.62

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.05

11.04

4.24

2.44

Net Worth

21.16

20.15

9.86

7.44

Minority Interest

Debt

9.22

7.18

8.26

7.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.05

0.04

0.01

Total Liabilities

30.38

27.38

18.16

15.16

Fixed Assets

4.39

5.04

3.36

3.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0

0

0.02

Networking Capital

25.6

22.09

14.49

11.53

Inventories

10.15

15.05

6.73

4.84

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.93

2.74

15.63

5.81

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.92

15.87

13.86

15.73

Sundry Creditors

-0.57

-9.14

-19.14

-10.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.83

-2.43

-2.59

-4.51

Cash

0.29

0.23

0.32

0.04

Total Assets

30.38

27.36

18.17

15.15

