Globesecure Technologies Ltd Summary

Globesecure Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Globesecure Technologies Private Limited on February 19, 2016 as a Private Limited Company pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status got converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Globesecure Technologies Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Company is engaged in the business of IT Security products and related services.In May 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Issue by allotment of 34,92,000 Equity Shares and by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 10.12 Crore. Globesecure Technologies is a digital transformation company in India with a focus on cyber security. It has executed several cyber security transformation projects, infrastructure, and digital transformation projects for various institutions and also provide similar independent services to clients. Through wide range of offerings across multiple verticals, it possess capabilities spanning the digital lifecycle of services ranging from consultation, architecture, solution design, and implementation, to monitoring and providing managed services. The Company classify its business into the following lines of business: (i) Cyber Security, (ii) Integrated Enterprise Solutions, and (iii) Managed Services. It supplies authentic products and IT services to enterprise customers.The services include comprehensive advisory and managed security services to mitigate breaches and enable clients to understand the threats they may be exposed to. The Company design SOCs for clients using security analytics platforms from key security solution partners and build enterprise-class SOCs for clients. It enable 24x7 threat, detection, and fast response capability, enabled by threat intelligence from multiple sources and proactive threat hunting to identify and remediate advanced threats. The Company offer managed security services through various modes (on client premises, or in the location that is hosting such service, or through a shared services model) to address the various compliance requirements. It offer services for data protection, end-point security, network security, cloud security, OT/ IoT solutions, and application security. It provide management, monitoring and alerting of security devices in the cloud or on-premises, including: next-generation firewalls; Unified Threat Management (UTM) stations, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), and Secure Web Gateways (SWGs).Apart from these, it offer protection of computer networks that are remotely bridged to client devices. The connection of endpoint devices such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, Internet-of-things devices, and other wireless devices to corporate networks creates attack paths for security threats. Under Email Security, it uses different procedures and techniques for protecting email accounts, content, and communication against unauthorized access, loss or compromise.Blanket Network, Cloud, Application, Database and Endpoint Security Solutions are provided to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. The Company can perform Vulnerability Assessment, IT Auditing, Compliance, Forensic, Software? Testing. It conduct onsite training and onsite awareness and orientation sessions for employees? and staff. Network security audit, Web-application, Wireless security, Compliance audits (ISO 27001, PCI), Mobile App Security, ERP Audit, Payment Gateway, and Cyber Security and CSOC can also be organized. It also provide Virtual CISO services to clients abroad. The Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services include end-point detection and response tools to conduct detailed investigations using various tactics, techniques, and procedures to threat hunting and enabling next-generation antivirus for behavior-based blocking and continuous policy management by providing continuous visibility of end-point security to malicious activity, reduce the dwell time of attacks and enabling faster investigations, deliver faster responses to cyberattacks within the network and prevent similar incidents from causing damage in future. It help clients achieve end-to-end cyber security, to provide improved experience using services that help protect against cyber-threats with automation and intelligence across access management, unified endpoint management (UEM) tools, data protection, and endpoint protection platforms. It also engage with clients to help reduce complexity and costs while improving visibility across client organizations to maximize the capabilities of such subscriptions.Under Integrated Enterprise Solutions, the Company design and implement Network Infrastructure within a typical data center environment. Solutions include campus-wide LAN WAN0, Wi-Fi solutions, traditional infrastructure services such as server, storage, backup and BCP, unified communication, software defined networking (SDN), SDWAN, network transformation, and next-gen network. The services for Integrated Enterprise Solutions for Hub and Spoke (Corporate Head Office, Data center, and Branch Offices) are Consulting and Assessment Services and Managed Services. It examine networking and data center requirements for operational simplicity and business agility. Apart from this, the offering in Network security includes prevention, detection and monitoring unauthorized access, misuse, modification, or denial of a computer network and network-accessible resources through defined set of policies, procedures and practices. Usually it involves the authorization of access to data in a network, which is controlled by the network administrator. It provide a wide range of service offerings across data center management portfolio- comprising data center operations, data center transformation, data center automation, and cloud-services. Its services include (i) virtualization, server consolidation and transformation, hosting; (ii) hosting and colocation services; (iii) building of secure and energy efficient infrastructure environments; (iv) storage and backup services; and (v) business continuity and disaster recovery services. Through SD-WAN deployment, the Company seek to provide clients with reliable access to apps and fewer slowdowns due to congestion, build resiliency when outages impact WAN connections, and enhance quality of service for prioritizing business-critical application traffic.The Company operate the network operation tools to deliver network, server and application monitoring services, and control IT infrastructure, and provide end-to-end support and maintenance of client premises equipment for clients. It engage with data and analytics OEMs/ platform providers to allow businesses to find, acquire, extract, manipulate, analyse, connect and visualize data using tools.Under Managed IT Services, it provide managed IT services with constant monitoring, IT support and troubleshooting. It offer remote monitoring technologies with capabilities such as problem recognition and diagnosis, a centralized support system that analyses activities across organizational networks, endpoints, servers and databases, as well as future proofing IT services. Managed IT services, or outsourced IT, is a third-party service that provides infrastructure, IT, and other technical support to organizations.With Managed Networks and Infrastructure service, an MSP generally takes on the entirety of network tasks. This includes establishing LAN, WAPs, and various connections for your business. They also manage backup and storage options. Besides this, it typically covers all services related to IT help, from troubleshooting to dealing with advanced issues. In Managed Software as a Service (SaaS), the providers offer a software platform, typically subscription-based, for businesses. A few examples include Office 365, universal communication software, and anti-virus software. In Managed Communication Services, it offers a range of communication infrastructure like messaging software, VoIP (voice over internet protocol), data, and video. In some instances, an MSP can operate as a third-party call center. The service in Cyber forensics includes safeguarding, detection, extraction and documentation of computer evidence stored in the form of magnetically, optically, or electronically stored media.