SectorIT - Software
Open₹530
Prev. Close₹525.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,385.15
Day's High₹548
Day's Low₹520.55
52 Week's High₹538.9
52 Week's Low₹247.05
Book Value₹76.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,224.5
P/E44.35
EPS11.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.82
17.5
17.5
16.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.49
111.32
76.61
44.79
Net Worth
175.31
128.82
94.11
61.29
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Baliram Sawant
Whole Time Director
Umesh Navnitlal Shah
Whole Time Director
Ujwal Arvind Mhatre
Whole Time Director
Jayesh Manharlal Shah
Independent Director
Greena Mahesh Karani
Independent Director
Monica Bhatia
Independent Director
Tushar M Parikh
Independent Director
Viren Shah
Independent Director
Meera Jasbir Rawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nayana Akhil Nair
Reports by Orient Technologies Ltd
Summary
Orient Technologies Ltd formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Orient Technologies Private Limited at Mumbai on July 04, 1997 was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Orient Technologies Limited, pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC on October 12, 2023.Orient Technologies are a fast-growing information technology (IT) solutions provider headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra incorporated in 1997. Over the years, they built deep expertise to develop products and solutions for specialised disciplines across business verticals inter alia IT Infrastructure; IT Enabled Services (ITeS); and Cloud and Data Management Services. Their collaboration with technology partners heightens ability to design and innovate products and provide solutions tailored to specific customer requirements.The Company started the business in 1997 and has since then built the reputation in India on the basis of the quality of products and services. Their business operations involve technologically advanced solutions for which they collaborate with a wide range of technology partners including Dell, Fortinet and Nutanix.The products and services offering in IT Infrastructure comprises Data Centre Solutions and End-User Computing. The ITeS include Managed Services, Multi-Vendor Support Services, IT Facility Management Services, Network Operations Centre Services, Security Services, and Renewals. Cloud and Data
The Orient Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹534.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Technologies Ltd is ₹2224.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Technologies Ltd is 44.35 and 7.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Technologies Ltd is ₹247.05 and ₹538.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 73.78%, 3 Month at 95.06% and 1 Month at 25.73%.
