iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Technologies Ltd Share Price

534.2
(1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open530
  • Day's High548
  • 52 Wk High538.9
  • Prev. Close525.5
  • Day's Low520.55
  • 52 Wk Low 247.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,385.15
  • P/E44.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.76
  • EPS11.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,224.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Orient Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

530

Prev. Close

525.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,385.15

Day's High

548

Day's Low

520.55

52 Week's High

538.9

52 Week's Low

247.05

Book Value

76.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,224.5

P/E

44.35

EPS

11.86

Divi. Yield

0

Orient Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Orient Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Orient Tech Shares Hit Upper Circuit on Debut

Orient Tech Shares Hit Upper Circuit on Debut

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|04:47 PM

Orient Technologies' shares rose by 5% to ₹304.45 on the BSE, following a good debut on Wednesday.

Read More
Orient Technologies IPO Debuts at 40% Premium

Orient Technologies IPO Debuts at 40% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

The company will use fresh issues to acquire multiple premises and fund capital expenditure.

Read More
Orient Tech IPO subscribed 93 times so far on day three

Orient Tech IPO subscribed 93 times so far on day three

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|02:42 PM

Investors bid for 70.56 crore equity shares, which exceeded the offer amount of 74.5 lakh shares.

Read More
Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed 15.45 Times on Day 2

Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed 15.45 Times on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2024|03:44 PM

Orient Technologies' IPO subscription status indicates a significant reaction from primary market investors.

Read More
Orient Technologies IPO Subscripton Details on Day 2

Orient Technologies IPO Subscripton Details on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2024|01:13 PM

Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Orient Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:00 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.21%

Non-Promoter- 5.43%

Institutions: 5.43%

Non-Institutions: 21.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Orient Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.82

17.5

17.5

16.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.49

111.32

76.61

44.79

Net Worth

175.31

128.82

94.11

61.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Orient Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orient Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay Baliram Sawant

Whole Time Director

Umesh Navnitlal Shah

Whole Time Director

Ujwal Arvind Mhatre

Whole Time Director

Jayesh Manharlal Shah

Independent Director

Greena Mahesh Karani

Independent Director

Monica Bhatia

Independent Director

Tushar M Parikh

Independent Director

Viren Shah

Independent Director

Meera Jasbir Rawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nayana Akhil Nair

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Technologies Ltd

Summary

Orient Technologies Ltd formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Orient Technologies Private Limited at Mumbai on July 04, 1997 was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Orient Technologies Limited, pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC on October 12, 2023.Orient Technologies are a fast-growing information technology (IT) solutions provider headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra incorporated in 1997. Over the years, they built deep expertise to develop products and solutions for specialised disciplines across business verticals inter alia IT Infrastructure; IT Enabled Services (ITeS); and Cloud and Data Management Services. Their collaboration with technology partners heightens ability to design and innovate products and provide solutions tailored to specific customer requirements.The Company started the business in 1997 and has since then built the reputation in India on the basis of the quality of products and services. Their business operations involve technologically advanced solutions for which they collaborate with a wide range of technology partners including Dell, Fortinet and Nutanix.The products and services offering in IT Infrastructure comprises Data Centre Solutions and End-User Computing. The ITeS include Managed Services, Multi-Vendor Support Services, IT Facility Management Services, Network Operations Centre Services, Security Services, and Renewals. Cloud and Data
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Orient Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Orient Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹534.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Technologies Ltd is ₹2224.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Technologies Ltd is 44.35 and 7.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Technologies Ltd is ₹247.05 and ₹538.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Technologies Ltd?

Orient Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 73.78%, 3 Month at 95.06% and 1 Month at 25.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.22 %
Institutions - 5.44 %
Public - 21.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.