Summary

Orient Technologies Ltd formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Orient Technologies Private Limited at Mumbai on July 04, 1997 was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Orient Technologies Limited, pursuant to a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC on October 12, 2023.Orient Technologies are a fast-growing information technology (IT) solutions provider headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra incorporated in 1997. Over the years, they built deep expertise to develop products and solutions for specialised disciplines across business verticals inter alia IT Infrastructure; IT Enabled Services (ITeS); and Cloud and Data Management Services. Their collaboration with technology partners heightens ability to design and innovate products and provide solutions tailored to specific customer requirements.The Company started the business in 1997 and has since then built the reputation in India on the basis of the quality of products and services. Their business operations involve technologically advanced solutions for which they collaborate with a wide range of technology partners including Dell, Fortinet and Nutanix.The products and services offering in IT Infrastructure comprises Data Centre Solutions and End-User Computing. The ITeS include Managed Services, Multi-Vendor Support Services, IT Facility Management Services, Network Operations Centre Services, Security Services, and Renewals. Cloud and Data

