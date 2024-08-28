Invest wise with Expert advice
Orient Technologies' shares rose by 5% to ₹304.45 on the BSE, following a good debut on Wednesday.
The company will use fresh issues to acquire multiple premises and fund capital expenditure.
Investors bid for 70.56 crore equity shares, which exceeded the offer amount of 74.5 lakh shares.
Orient Technologies' IPO subscription status indicates a significant reaction from primary market investors.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
At 04:18 pm, the issue was overbid by 5.84 times. So far, retail investors have been the most active, subscribing to 9.47 times
The allotment of shares is expected to occur on Monday, August 26, 2024, with shares credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
