Orient Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
Orient Technologies' shares rose by 5% to ₹304.45 on the BSE, following a good debut on Wednesday.Read More
The company will use fresh issues to acquire multiple premises and fund capital expenditure.Read More
Investors bid for 70.56 crore equity shares, which exceeded the offer amount of 74.5 lakh shares.Read More
Orient Technologies' IPO subscription status indicates a significant reaction from primary market investors.Read More
Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.Read More
At 04:18 pm, the issue was overbid by 5.84 times. So far, retail investors have been the most active, subscribing to 9.47 timesRead More
The allotment of shares is expected to occur on Monday, August 26, 2024, with shares credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.