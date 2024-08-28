iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Technologies Ltd Shareholding Pattern

597.75
(4.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Orient Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Feb-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

73.21%

73.21%

73.21%

97.96%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

Institutions

5.43%

12.51%

12.51%

2.03%

Non-Institutions

21.34%

14.26%

14.26%

0%

Total Non-Promoter

26.78%

26.78%

26.78%

2.03%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.21%

Non-Promoter- 5.43%

Institutions: 5.43%

Non-Institutions: 21.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Orient Technologies Ltd: Related NEWS

Orient Tech Shares Hit Upper Circuit on Debut

Orient Tech Shares Hit Upper Circuit on Debut

28 Aug 2024|04:47 PM

Orient Technologies' shares rose by 5% to ₹304.45 on the BSE, following a good debut on Wednesday.

Orient Technologies IPO Debuts at 40% Premium

Orient Technologies IPO Debuts at 40% Premium

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

The company will use fresh issues to acquire multiple premises and fund capital expenditure.

Orient Tech IPO subscribed 93 times so far on day three

Orient Tech IPO subscribed 93 times so far on day three

23 Aug 2024|02:42 PM

Investors bid for 70.56 crore equity shares, which exceeded the offer amount of 74.5 lakh shares.

Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed 15.45 Times on Day 2

Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed 15.45 Times on Day 2

22 Aug 2024|03:44 PM

Orient Technologies' IPO subscription status indicates a significant reaction from primary market investors.

Orient Technologies IPO Subscripton Details on Day 2

Orient Technologies IPO Subscripton Details on Day 2

22 Aug 2024|01:13 PM

Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

Orient Technologies' IPO Oversubscribed in Hours

Orient Technologies' IPO Oversubscribed in Hours

21 Aug 2024|04:23 PM

At 04:18 pm, the issue was overbid by 5.84 times. So far, retail investors have been the most active, subscribing to 9.47 times

Orient Technologies IPO opens today; check subscription here

Orient Technologies IPO opens today; check subscription here

21 Aug 2024|02:08 PM

The allotment of shares is expected to occur on Monday, August 26, 2024, with shares credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Technologies Ltd

