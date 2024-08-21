iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Orient Technologies' IPO Oversubscribed in Hours

21 Aug 2024 , 04:23 PM

Orient Technologies, an information technology (IT) solutions company, launched its Rs 214.76-crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on August 21. Within an hour of its release, the issue had reached its maximum subscription.

At 04:18 pm, the issue was overbid by 5.84 times. So far, retail investors have been the most active, subscribing to 9.47 times their reserved part. The non-institutional investors’ fraction came next, having been purchased 4.85 times. Meanwhile, QIBs (qualified institutional buyers) purchased 1% of their reserved portion.

The Rs 214.76 crore IPO will close for subscriptions on August 23. The price range for the issuance has been set at Rs 195 to Rs 206 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issuance of Rs 120 crore of shares and a promoters’ offer to sell 46 lakh equity shares worth Rs 94.76 crore.

The company, which provides IT infrastructure, IT enabled services, and cloud and data management services, will spend Rs 10.35 crore of the net fresh issue proceeds on the acquisition of an office space in Navi Mumbai, Rs 79.65 crore on capital expenditures, and the remainder on general corporate purposes.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • Orient Technologies
  • Subscription Status
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.