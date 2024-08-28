iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

635.3
(3.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Orient Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited review report thereon 2. To consider the proposal of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. i. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. ii. Appointment of Mr. Shrihari Bhat as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company w.e.f. 01st January, 2025. iii. Declared the Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at a rate of Rs. 1.80/- in words One Rupee and Eighty paisa (18%) per equity share bearing face value of Rs. 10/- each, which will be paid to the shareholders within thirty 30 days of declaration of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Orient Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Orient Technologies Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., September 13, 2024, has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The aforesaid Financial Results and Reports are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m. The results are being made available on the website of the Company https://www.orientindia.in/. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)

Orient Technologies Ltd: Related News

Orient Tech Shares Hit Upper Circuit on Debut

Orient Tech Shares Hit Upper Circuit on Debut

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|04:47 PM

Orient Technologies' shares rose by 5% to ₹304.45 on the BSE, following a good debut on Wednesday.

Read More
Orient Technologies IPO Debuts at 40% Premium

Orient Technologies IPO Debuts at 40% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

The company will use fresh issues to acquire multiple premises and fund capital expenditure.

Read More
Orient Tech IPO subscribed 93 times so far on day three

Orient Tech IPO subscribed 93 times so far on day three

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|02:42 PM

Investors bid for 70.56 crore equity shares, which exceeded the offer amount of 74.5 lakh shares.

Read More
Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed 15.45 Times on Day 2

Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed 15.45 Times on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2024|03:44 PM

Orient Technologies' IPO subscription status indicates a significant reaction from primary market investors.

Read More
Orient Technologies IPO Subscripton Details on Day 2

Orient Technologies IPO Subscripton Details on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2024|01:13 PM

Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

Read More
Orient Technologies' IPO Oversubscribed in Hours

Orient Technologies' IPO Oversubscribed in Hours

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|04:23 PM

At 04:18 pm, the issue was overbid by 5.84 times. So far, retail investors have been the most active, subscribing to 9.47 times

Read More
Orient Technologies IPO opens today; check subscription here

Orient Technologies IPO opens today; check subscription here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|02:08 PM

The allotment of shares is expected to occur on Monday, August 26, 2024, with shares credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.