|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Orient Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited review report thereon 2. To consider the proposal of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. i. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. ii. Appointment of Mr. Shrihari Bhat as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company w.e.f. 01st January, 2025. iii. Declared the Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at a rate of Rs. 1.80/- in words One Rupee and Eighty paisa (18%) per equity share bearing face value of Rs. 10/- each, which will be paid to the shareholders within thirty 30 days of declaration of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Orient Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Orient Technologies Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., September 13, 2024, has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The aforesaid Financial Results and Reports are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m. The results are being made available on the website of the Company https://www.orientindia.in/. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)
