Orient Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited review report thereon 2. To consider the proposal of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. i. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. ii. Appointment of Mr. Shrihari Bhat as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company w.e.f. 01st January, 2025. iii. Declared the Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at a rate of Rs. 1.80/- in words One Rupee and Eighty paisa (18%) per equity share bearing face value of Rs. 10/- each, which will be paid to the shareholders within thirty 30 days of declaration of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)