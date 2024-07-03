SectorIT - Software
Open₹219.4
Prev. Close₹218.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹348.6
Day's High₹219.44
Day's Low₹205.5
52 Week's High₹319.5
52 Week's Low₹167.96
Book Value₹16.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,761.04
P/E97.66
EPS2.24
Divi. Yield0.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.6
10.57
10.54
10.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.47
163.9
140.82
117.68
Net Worth
202.07
174.47
151.36
128.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
159.87
125.59
115.88
57.66
yoy growth (%)
27.29
8.37
100.96
13.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-99.16
-75.77
-68.02
-33.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
34.52
25.2
35.69
11.99
Depreciation
-4.24
-3.93
-3.73
-0.74
Tax paid
-7.3
-6.39
-6.24
-2.88
Working capital
1.42
11.84
5.43
1.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.29
8.37
100.96
13.79
Op profit growth
-9.77
-0.19
206.78
-4.24
EBIT growth
31.14
-30.35
142.94
31.99
Net profit growth
44.76
-36.15
223.39
48.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
761.63
665.6
480.43
385.81
358.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
761.63
665.6
480.43
385.81
358.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.95
9.43
11.07
4.09
3.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aditya Krishna
Non Executive Director
Ajit Thomas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kanika Krishna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
VVR Babu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ganesh Chella
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meera Venkatramanan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Malini Thadani
Independent Director
Kavitha Vijay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saksoft Ltd
Summary
Saksoft Ltd was incorporated on November 24, 1999 with the name Sak Infotech Ltd. In September, 2002, the company changed their name from Sak Infotech Ltd to Saksoft Ltd. The Company is a leading provider of Information Management Solutions to successful companies around the world. The company is a mid-sized Information technology Company and provides end-to-end business solutions that leverage technology and enables their clients to enhance business performance. They also provide the entire gamut of software solutions including consulting, design, development, re-engineering, systems integration, implementation and testing. The company was established with the objective of providing IT solutions for business problems in the banking, financial and insurance sectors. They started their operations in April 2000 in Chennai by establishing a development center.In August 2000, the company started their Singapore Subsidiary, namely Sak Software Pte to manage operations in Singapore and Asia Pacific. In January 2001, the company acquired the business and assets of Synertech Inc., based at Boulder, USA and renamed it as Saksoft, Inc. In June 2001, they opened a branch office in London to manage business from the U K market.In September 2002, the company acquired the business assets of NeemTree Technologies Pvt Ltd, Chennai along with all personnel associated with the business. In January 2003, the company established a subsidiary in Germany. In May 2004, the company established thei
Read More
The Saksoft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saksoft Ltd is ₹2761.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saksoft Ltd is 97.66 and 13.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saksoft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saksoft Ltd is ₹167.96 and ₹319.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saksoft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.59%, 3 Years at 40.12%, 1 Year at -15.05%, 6 Month at -4.53%, 3 Month at -14.92% and 1 Month at -7.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.