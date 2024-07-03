Summary

Saksoft Ltd was incorporated on November 24, 1999 with the name Sak Infotech Ltd. In September, 2002, the company changed their name from Sak Infotech Ltd to Saksoft Ltd. The Company is a leading provider of Information Management Solutions to successful companies around the world. The company is a mid-sized Information technology Company and provides end-to-end business solutions that leverage technology and enables their clients to enhance business performance. They also provide the entire gamut of software solutions including consulting, design, development, re-engineering, systems integration, implementation and testing. The company was established with the objective of providing IT solutions for business problems in the banking, financial and insurance sectors. They started their operations in April 2000 in Chennai by establishing a development center.In August 2000, the company started their Singapore Subsidiary, namely Sak Software Pte to manage operations in Singapore and Asia Pacific. In January 2001, the company acquired the business and assets of Synertech Inc., based at Boulder, USA and renamed it as Saksoft, Inc. In June 2001, they opened a branch office in London to manage business from the U K market.In September 2002, the company acquired the business assets of NeemTree Technologies Pvt Ltd, Chennai along with all personnel associated with the business. In January 2003, the company established a subsidiary in Germany. In May 2004, the company established thei

