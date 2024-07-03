iifl-logo-icon 1
Saksoft Ltd Share Price

208.3
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

  • Open219.4
  • Day's High219.44
  • 52 Wk High319.5
  • Prev. Close218.4
  • Day's Low205.5
  • 52 Wk Low 167.96
  • Turnover (lac)348.6
  • P/E97.66
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value16.49
  • EPS2.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,761.04
  • Div. Yield0.29
View All Historical Data
Saksoft Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

219.4

Prev. Close

218.4

Turnover(Lac.)

348.6

Day's High

219.44

Day's Low

205.5

52 Week's High

319.5

52 Week's Low

167.96

Book Value

16.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,761.04

P/E

97.66

EPS

2.24

Divi. Yield

0.29

Saksoft Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Saksoft Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Saksoft Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.63%

Non-Promoter- 3.43%

Institutions: 3.43%

Non-Institutions: 25.65%

Custodian: 4.27%

Share Price

Saksoft Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.6

10.57

10.54

10.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

191.47

163.9

140.82

117.68

Net Worth

202.07

174.47

151.36

128.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

159.87

125.59

115.88

57.66

yoy growth (%)

27.29

8.37

100.96

13.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-99.16

-75.77

-68.02

-33.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

34.52

25.2

35.69

11.99

Depreciation

-4.24

-3.93

-3.73

-0.74

Tax paid

-7.3

-6.39

-6.24

-2.88

Working capital

1.42

11.84

5.43

1.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.29

8.37

100.96

13.79

Op profit growth

-9.77

-0.19

206.78

-4.24

EBIT growth

31.14

-30.35

142.94

31.99

Net profit growth

44.76

-36.15

223.39

48.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

761.63

665.6

480.43

385.81

358.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

761.63

665.6

480.43

385.81

358.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.95

9.43

11.07

4.09

3.89

Saksoft Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saksoft Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aditya Krishna

Non Executive Director

Ajit Thomas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kanika Krishna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

VVR Babu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ganesh Chella

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meera Venkatramanan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Malini Thadani

Independent Director

Kavitha Vijay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saksoft Ltd

Summary

Saksoft Ltd was incorporated on November 24, 1999 with the name Sak Infotech Ltd. In September, 2002, the company changed their name from Sak Infotech Ltd to Saksoft Ltd. The Company is a leading provider of Information Management Solutions to successful companies around the world. The company is a mid-sized Information technology Company and provides end-to-end business solutions that leverage technology and enables their clients to enhance business performance. They also provide the entire gamut of software solutions including consulting, design, development, re-engineering, systems integration, implementation and testing. The company was established with the objective of providing IT solutions for business problems in the banking, financial and insurance sectors. They started their operations in April 2000 in Chennai by establishing a development center.In August 2000, the company started their Singapore Subsidiary, namely Sak Software Pte to manage operations in Singapore and Asia Pacific. In January 2001, the company acquired the business and assets of Synertech Inc., based at Boulder, USA and renamed it as Saksoft, Inc. In June 2001, they opened a branch office in London to manage business from the U K market.In September 2002, the company acquired the business assets of NeemTree Technologies Pvt Ltd, Chennai along with all personnel associated with the business. In January 2003, the company established a subsidiary in Germany. In May 2004, the company established thei
Company FAQs

What is the Saksoft Ltd share price today?

The Saksoft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹208.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saksoft Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saksoft Ltd is ₹2761.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saksoft Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saksoft Ltd is 97.66 and 13.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saksoft Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saksoft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saksoft Ltd is ₹167.96 and ₹319.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saksoft Ltd?

Saksoft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.59%, 3 Years at 40.12%, 1 Year at -15.05%, 6 Month at -4.53%, 3 Month at -14.92% and 1 Month at -7.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saksoft Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saksoft Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.64 %
Institutions - 3.24 %
Public - 25.85 %

