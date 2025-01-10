To

The Members of

Saksoft Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SAKSOFT LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, Total Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In this regard we have identified impairment test analysis on Equity investments in subsidiaries as Key Audit Matter relating to the year, in view of the significance of the carrying value of investments and the assumptions underlying the ascertainment of the fair value of these.

The carrying amount of the Companys Investments in its subsidiaries, held at cost, amount to Rs.1205 million (representing 51% of the total assets) as at 31st March 2024.

How the matter was disposed of:

The Management undertakes an annual impairment testing analysis in respect of its equity exposure in its subsidiaries, whereby the carrying value is compared with the fair value of these investments obtained from appropriate valuation methodology, and to the extent of shortfall in the fair value an impairment provision is considered in the books. Such provision is reviewed at every subsequent reporting date. We have critically evaluated the managements approach in valuation methodology adopted in this regard, to conclude upon the need or otherwise of an impairment provision against the carrying value of Investments as at the date of Balance Sheet.

We tested the managements assumptions and other inputs with underlying data and assessed the reasonableness of the assumptions used and performed sensitivity analysis on these key assumptions to assess the potential impact on the fair value derived to get comfort.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Reports Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone and consolidated financial statements and our respective auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance on information provided thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement where it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that ability may cast significant to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in i. planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and ii. to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant control including any significant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide, those charged with governance, with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interestbenefitsof such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit comprehensive income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended; In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: and Loss including other (a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 22 (a) to the standalone financial statements;

(b) The Company has long-term contracts and derivative contracts for which there were no material foreseeable losses;

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security, or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(e) (i) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(iii) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, except that, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) was enabled at application level for a few tables and fields in customer ledger, vendor ledger and journal modules from 25th October 2023. Further for the period where audit trail (edit log) was enabled and operated throughout the year in the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For R.G.N. Price & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm registration no. 002785S Mahesh Krishnan Partner Place: Chennai M.No.: 206520 Date: 27th May 2024 UDIN: 24206520BKARQK6126

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SAKSOFT LIMITED of even date)

I (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records for its property, plant and equipment showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of those assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records for its intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a policy of physically verifying its property, plant and equipment once in two years which in our opinion is reasonable hav ing regard to the size of the Company and its business. The Company had physically verified the assets during the year.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, there is no immovable property held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

II (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities during the year, clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order relating to inventories is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is in accordance with the books of accounts.

III In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, Clause 3(iii)(a) to Clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

IV In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made and the Company has not granted any loans to Directors nor has granted any loan or given guarantee or security to any Company, body corporate or to any person.

V The Company has not accepted any deposits and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

VI Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

VII (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. There are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at 31st March 2024, except for an amount of H15.26 millions as detailed below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount involved ( Rs in Million) Amount unpaid (Rs in Million) Period to which the amount relates to Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 29.56 8.61 A.Y. 2009-10 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 20.45 6.56 A.Y. 2010-11 DCIT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11.36 0.09 A.Y. 2011-12 DCIT

VIII According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. IX (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, no term loans were obtained by the Company during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, no funds on short term basis were raised by the Company during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither observed any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees of the Company nor have we been informed of such case by the Management, during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information an explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

XII The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with related parties have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements with details as required by Ind AS 24 "Related Party Transactions". These transactions are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act.

XIV (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

XV According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. XVI (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. XVIIIThere has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

XIX According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting of Saksoft Limited (‘the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note34) and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. control with reference to Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal m ay become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company has in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.