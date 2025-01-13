Saksoft Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.6
10.57
10.54
10.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.47
163.9
140.82
117.68
Net Worth
202.07
174.47
151.36
128.17
Minority Interest
Debt
7.87
4.1
6.04
26.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
209.94
178.57
157.4
154.89
Fixed Assets
10.6
8.22
9.67
8.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
120.5
118.8
117.25
117.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.74
3.76
2.4
2.28
Networking Capital
32.57
29.43
17.7
12.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
43.15
32.38
22.18
16.37
Debtor Days
50.63
47.57
Other Current Assets
20.46
23.4
17.59
11.17
Sundry Creditors
-6.04
-4.17
-4.83
-3.17
Creditor Days
11.02
9.21
Other Current Liabilities
-25
-22.18
-17.24
-12.35
Cash
42.54
18.38
10.38
15.09
Total Assets
209.95
178.59
157.4
154.88
