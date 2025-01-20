Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.52
7.53
25.5
10.16
Op profit growth
22.68
5.55
54.11
20.31
EBIT growth
34.48
7.26
47.69
16.41
Net profit growth
39.2
18.19
76.1
27.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.44
16.69
17
13.85
EBIT margin
17.3
16.02
16.06
13.65
Net profit margin
13.16
11.77
10.71
7.63
RoCE
26.61
23.76
26.34
20.41
RoNW
5.47
4.88
5.42
3.99
RoA
5.06
4.36
4.39
2.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
63.22
45.64
38.87
24.55
Dividend per share
6
5
4.5
3.5
Cash EPS
56.28
38.93
31.35
19.07
Book value per share
318.29
260.39
207.37
148.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.13
0.63
0.27
0.72
P/CEPS
1.27
0.74
0.34
0.93
P/B
0.22
0.11
0.05
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
9.64
4.59
1.95
5.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.87
19.64
Tax payout
-21.29
-22.17
-26.38
-27.82
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.8
62.4
64.06
69.67
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-25.71
-28.39
-31.61
-37.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-29.94
-17.96
-11.21
-7.48
Net debt / equity
-0.23
-0.24
-0.07
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-0.93
-0.98
-0.23
0.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-43.61
-47.41
-50.56
-47.36
Other costs
-39.93
-35.89
-32.42
-38.78
