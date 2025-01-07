iifl-logo-icon 1
Saksoft Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

211.59
(1.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

159.87

125.59

115.88

57.66

yoy growth (%)

27.29

8.37

100.96

13.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-99.16

-75.77

-68.02

-33.29

As % of sales

62.02

60.32

58.7

57.74

Other costs

-32.63

-18.71

-16.68

-14.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.41

14.9

14.39

24.63

Operating profit

28.07

31.11

31.17

10.16

OPM

17.55

24.77

26.89

17.62

Depreciation

-4.24

-3.93

-3.73

-0.74

Interest expense

-2.07

-2.7

-4.37

-4.49

Other income

12.76

0.72

12.63

7.07

Profit before tax

34.52

25.2

35.69

11.99

Taxes

-7.3

-6.39

-6.24

-2.88

Tax rate

-21.14

-25.37

-17.48

-24.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.22

18.8

29.45

9.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

27.22

18.8

29.45

9.1

yoy growth (%)

44.76

-36.15

223.39

48.58

NPM

17.02

14.97

25.41

15.79

