|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
159.87
125.59
115.88
57.66
yoy growth (%)
27.29
8.37
100.96
13.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-99.16
-75.77
-68.02
-33.29
As % of sales
62.02
60.32
58.7
57.74
Other costs
-32.63
-18.71
-16.68
-14.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.41
14.9
14.39
24.63
Operating profit
28.07
31.11
31.17
10.16
OPM
17.55
24.77
26.89
17.62
Depreciation
-4.24
-3.93
-3.73
-0.74
Interest expense
-2.07
-2.7
-4.37
-4.49
Other income
12.76
0.72
12.63
7.07
Profit before tax
34.52
25.2
35.69
11.99
Taxes
-7.3
-6.39
-6.24
-2.88
Tax rate
-21.14
-25.37
-17.48
-24.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.22
18.8
29.45
9.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
27.22
18.8
29.45
9.1
yoy growth (%)
44.76
-36.15
223.39
48.58
NPM
17.02
14.97
25.41
15.79
