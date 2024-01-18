|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|0.4
|40
|Interim
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Approved the payment of Interim Dividend @ Re. 0.40/-per share (40%) on equity share ofRe. 1.00/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. To ascertain the eligibility of shareholders ofthe Company entitled for the payment of interim dividend the record date is fixed asNovember 20, 2024 in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations. The Interim Dividendshall be paid within thirty days from the date of declaration.
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|0.4
|40
|Final
|Outcome letter attached Book Closure For Dividend
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.