201.49
(-0.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:29:58 PM

Saksoft CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 20240.440Interim
Outcome Of Board Meeting Approved the payment of Interim Dividend @ Re. 0.40/-per share (40%) on equity share ofRe. 1.00/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. To ascertain the eligibility of shareholders ofthe Company entitled for the payment of interim dividend the record date is fixed asNovember 20, 2024 in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations. The Interim Dividendshall be paid within thirty days from the date of declaration.
Dividend27 May 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 20240.440Final
Outcome letter attached Book Closure For Dividend

