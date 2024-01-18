Outcome Of Board Meeting Approved the payment of Interim Dividend @ Re. 0.40/-per share (40%) on equity share ofRe. 1.00/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. To ascertain the eligibility of shareholders ofthe Company entitled for the payment of interim dividend the record date is fixed asNovember 20, 2024 in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations. The Interim Dividendshall be paid within thirty days from the date of declaration.