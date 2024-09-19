1:4 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Saksoft Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Saksoft Limited (590051) RECORD DATE 19.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 04 (Four) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/09/2024 DR- 719/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to take note that the abovementioned Company is Permitted to Trade on BSE. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.09.2024)