SAKSOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To receive consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To approve the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:4 to the existing shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be fixed by the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders. Board approved:- 1. The Board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:4 i.e. one new bonus equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up for every four existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. 2. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the change in designation of Mr. Ajit Thomas (DIN: 00018691) from Non-Executive Independent Director to Non-Executive Non Independent Director with effect from August 08, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot. Mr Ajit Thomas ceased to be an Independent director on August 08, 2024 3. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has proposed the reappointment of Mr. Ganesh Chella (DIN: 01889831) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) years with effect from February 03,2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)