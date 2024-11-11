iifl-logo-icon 1
Saksoft Ltd Board Meeting

203.04
(4.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:59:46 PM

Saksoft CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
SAKSOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve letter attached Outcome Of Board Meeting Approved the payment of Interim Dividend @ Re. 0.40/-per share (40%) on equity share ofRe. 1.00/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. To ascertain the eligibility of shareholders ofthe Company entitled for the payment of interim dividend the record date is fixed asNovember 20, 2024 in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations. The Interim Dividendshall be paid within thirty days from the date of declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SAKSOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To receive consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To approve the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:4 to the existing shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be fixed by the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders. Board approved:- 1. The Board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:4 i.e. one new bonus equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up for every four existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. 2. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the change in designation of Mr. Ajit Thomas (DIN: 00018691) from Non-Executive Independent Director to Non-Executive Non Independent Director with effect from August 08, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot. Mr Ajit Thomas ceased to be an Independent director on August 08, 2024 3. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has proposed the reappointment of Mr. Ganesh Chella (DIN: 01889831) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) years with effect from February 03,2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
letter attached
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SAKSOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

