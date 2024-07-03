Summary

Vertoz Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vertoz Media Private Limited on February 13, 2012. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Media Limited on June 09, 2017. Further the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Advertising Limited on July 07, 2017. Vertoz is a programmatic advertising Company that offers engaging and innovative advertising and monetization solutions which replaces the traditional methods of media buying and selling of advertisement. The Companys proprietary technology, advanced capabilities and programmatic platform is a highly scalable software platform that powers and optimizes the marketplace for the real-time trading of digital advertising inventory between advertisers and publishers.In 2015, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding equity shares of Vertoz inc. It set up wholly owned subsidiary, Vertoz Limited at Greater London, England. It further set up 100% step-down subsidiary in UAE under Vertoz Ltd. UK, at Dubai, UAE. Ingenious Plex incorporates proprietary algorithms, sophisticated big-data storage and processing systems, detailed real-time analytics capability and a geographically distributed infrastructure. We analyze hundreds of data points in real time and execute over 10,00,000 (10 Lakh /1 Million) queries per second.The Company thereafter, signed an agreement with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB

