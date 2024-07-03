iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vertoz Advertising Ltd Share Price

13.78
(-7.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.85
  • Day's High15.08
  • 52 Wk High45.25
  • Prev. Close14.85
  • Day's Low13.51
  • 52 Wk Low 13.46
  • Turnover (lac)201.99
  • P/E371.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.49
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,174.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vertoz Advertising Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

14.85

Prev. Close

14.85

Turnover(Lac.)

201.99

Day's High

15.08

Day's Low

13.51

52 Week's High

45.25

52 Week's Low

13.46

Book Value

1.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,174.47

P/E

371.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Vertoz Advertising Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Vertoz Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vertoz Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.65%

Foreign: 31.65%

Indian: 33.08%

Non-Promoter- 4.30%

Institutions: 4.30%

Non-Institutions: 30.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vertoz Advertising Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.52

32.28

11.97

11.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.79

27.24

21.51

17.37

Net Worth

122.31

59.52

33.48

29.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.58

15.36

21.29

15.19

yoy growth (%)

7.94

-27.87

40.13

43.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.18

-6.39

-8.28

-7.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.68

3.01

3.85

2.48

Depreciation

-2.34

-0.35

-0.59

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.89

-1.09

-0.67

Working capital

4.21

-0.58

-17.86

18.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.94

-27.87

40.13

43.14

Op profit growth

78.07

-30.35

34.82

9.22

EBIT growth

26.04

-10.2

46.69

29.76

Net profit growth

30.41

-22.88

52.1

63.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

155.37

82.81

41.61

57

40.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

155.37

82.81

41.61

57

40.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.58

0.95

1

2.03

1.76

View Annually Results

Vertoz Advertising Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vertoz Advertising Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ashish Shah

Whole-time Director

Hirenkumar Shah

Director

Rasiklal H Shah

Chairman

Harshad U Shah

Independent Director

Nilam S Doshi

Independent Director

Rohit K Vaghadia

Company Secretary

Zill Pankaj Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vertoz Advertising Ltd

Summary

Vertoz Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vertoz Media Private Limited on February 13, 2012. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Media Limited on June 09, 2017. Further the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Advertising Limited on July 07, 2017. Vertoz is a programmatic advertising Company that offers engaging and innovative advertising and monetization solutions which replaces the traditional methods of media buying and selling of advertisement. The Companys proprietary technology, advanced capabilities and programmatic platform is a highly scalable software platform that powers and optimizes the marketplace for the real-time trading of digital advertising inventory between advertisers and publishers.In 2015, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding equity shares of Vertoz inc. It set up wholly owned subsidiary, Vertoz Limited at Greater London, England. It further set up 100% step-down subsidiary in UAE under Vertoz Ltd. UK, at Dubai, UAE. Ingenious Plex incorporates proprietary algorithms, sophisticated big-data storage and processing systems, detailed real-time analytics capability and a geographically distributed infrastructure. We analyze hundreds of data points in real time and execute over 10,00,000 (10 Lakh /1 Million) queries per second.The Company thereafter, signed an agreement with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vertoz Ltd share price today?

The Vertoz Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vertoz Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertoz Ltd is ₹1174.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vertoz Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vertoz Ltd is 371.25 and 9.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vertoz Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertoz Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertoz Ltd is ₹13.46 and ₹45.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vertoz Ltd?

Vertoz Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.03%, 3 Years at 42.15%, 1 Year at -34.58%, 6 Month at -58.51%, 3 Month at -48.74% and 1 Month at -0.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vertoz Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vertoz Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.74 %
Institutions - 4.30 %
Public - 30.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertoz Advertising Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.