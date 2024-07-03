Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹14.85
Prev. Close₹14.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹201.99
Day's High₹15.08
Day's Low₹13.51
52 Week's High₹45.25
52 Week's Low₹13.46
Book Value₹1.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,174.47
P/E371.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.52
32.28
11.97
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.79
27.24
21.51
17.37
Net Worth
122.31
59.52
33.48
29.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.58
15.36
21.29
15.19
yoy growth (%)
7.94
-27.87
40.13
43.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.18
-6.39
-8.28
-7.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.68
3.01
3.85
2.48
Depreciation
-2.34
-0.35
-0.59
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.89
-1.09
-0.67
Working capital
4.21
-0.58
-17.86
18.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.94
-27.87
40.13
43.14
Op profit growth
78.07
-30.35
34.82
9.22
EBIT growth
26.04
-10.2
46.69
29.76
Net profit growth
30.41
-22.88
52.1
63.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
155.37
82.81
41.61
57
40.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
155.37
82.81
41.61
57
40.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.58
0.95
1
2.03
1.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ashish Shah
Whole-time Director
Hirenkumar Shah
Director
Rasiklal H Shah
Chairman
Harshad U Shah
Independent Director
Nilam S Doshi
Independent Director
Rohit K Vaghadia
Company Secretary
Zill Pankaj Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vertoz Advertising Ltd
Summary
Vertoz Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vertoz Media Private Limited on February 13, 2012. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Media Limited on June 09, 2017. Further the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Advertising Limited on July 07, 2017. Vertoz is a programmatic advertising Company that offers engaging and innovative advertising and monetization solutions which replaces the traditional methods of media buying and selling of advertisement. The Companys proprietary technology, advanced capabilities and programmatic platform is a highly scalable software platform that powers and optimizes the marketplace for the real-time trading of digital advertising inventory between advertisers and publishers.In 2015, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding equity shares of Vertoz inc. It set up wholly owned subsidiary, Vertoz Limited at Greater London, England. It further set up 100% step-down subsidiary in UAE under Vertoz Ltd. UK, at Dubai, UAE. Ingenious Plex incorporates proprietary algorithms, sophisticated big-data storage and processing systems, detailed real-time analytics capability and a geographically distributed infrastructure. We analyze hundreds of data points in real time and execute over 10,00,000 (10 Lakh /1 Million) queries per second.The Company thereafter, signed an agreement with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB
Read More
The Vertoz Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertoz Ltd is ₹1174.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vertoz Ltd is 371.25 and 9.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertoz Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertoz Ltd is ₹13.46 and ₹45.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vertoz Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.03%, 3 Years at 42.15%, 1 Year at -34.58%, 6 Month at -58.51%, 3 Month at -48.74% and 1 Month at -0.47%.
