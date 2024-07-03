Vertoz Advertising Ltd Summary

Vertoz Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vertoz Media Private Limited on February 13, 2012. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Media Limited on June 09, 2017. Further the name of the Company was changed to Vertoz Advertising Limited on July 07, 2017. Vertoz is a programmatic advertising Company that offers engaging and innovative advertising and monetization solutions which replaces the traditional methods of media buying and selling of advertisement. The Companys proprietary technology, advanced capabilities and programmatic platform is a highly scalable software platform that powers and optimizes the marketplace for the real-time trading of digital advertising inventory between advertisers and publishers.In 2015, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding equity shares of Vertoz inc. It set up wholly owned subsidiary, Vertoz Limited at Greater London, England. It further set up 100% step-down subsidiary in UAE under Vertoz Ltd. UK, at Dubai, UAE. Ingenious Plex incorporates proprietary algorithms, sophisticated big-data storage and processing systems, detailed real-time analytics capability and a geographically distributed infrastructure. We analyze hundreds of data points in real time and execute over 10,00,000 (10 Lakh /1 Million) queries per second.The Company thereafter, signed an agreement with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) for IAB Membership in 2017. The Companys intelligent data-driven low latency system transformed the complicated process of buying and selling digital advertising into a seamless automated process that optimizes results for both advertisers and publishers. The advertisers run advertisement on publisher webpages across multiple devices like desktop, mobile and tablets. Their highly engaging and innovative advertisement formats help advertisers to provide a great experience to audiences on the publisher webpage. These Ingenious Plex enables the advertisers to get in front of their desired audiences, engage with them and create brand recognition by tapping into a large pool of quality publishers.Apart from these, the Company use hybrid cloud technology where it utilize cloud service provider Amazon Web Services and own co-located servers to host Ingenious Plex. It has cloud infrastructure at North Virginia - US, New York - US & Singapore data-centers to cover major part of our internet traffic with reasonable latencies. It launch new servers (called as machine instances) or terminate/stop existing ones. It use sophisticated virtualization techniques to make own cloud infrastructure in co-located data-center. Their complete infrastructure has been architected to be highly redundant and highly available.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,84,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 17.10 Cr. in November, 2017.