iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vertoz Advertising Ltd Shareholding Pattern

13.2
(-4.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Vertoz Advertising Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

31.65%

31.18%

31.18%

31.4%

17.09%

Indian

33.08%

33.28%

33.28%

32.82%

20.42%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

4.3%

11.41%

11.38%

9.73%

23.05%

Non-Institutions

30.95%

24.11%

24.14%

26.03%

39.42%

Total Non-Promoter

35.25%

35.52%

35.52%

35.77%

62.48%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.65%

Foreign: 31.65%

Indian: 33.08%

Non-Promoter- 4.30%

Institutions: 4.30%

Non-Institutions: 30.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Vertoz Advertis.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertoz Advertising Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.