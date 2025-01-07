iifl-logo-icon 1
Vertoz Advertising Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.92
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.58

15.36

21.29

15.19

yoy growth (%)

7.94

-27.87

40.13

43.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.18

-6.39

-8.28

-7.44

As % of sales

31.27

41.6

38.88

49

Other costs

-6.25

-6.08

-8.87

-4.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.71

39.59

41.65

30.76

Operating profit

5.14

2.88

4.14

3.07

OPM

31

18.79

19.46

20.22

Depreciation

-2.34

-0.35

-0.59

-0.89

Interest expense

-1.06

-0.75

-0.34

-0.37

Other income

1.95

1.23

0.64

0.68

Profit before tax

3.68

3.01

3.85

2.48

Taxes

-0.91

-0.89

-1.09

-0.67

Tax rate

-24.81

-29.56

-28.54

-27.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.76

2.12

2.75

1.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.76

2.12

2.75

1.81

yoy growth (%)

30.41

-22.88

52.1

63.07

NPM

16.7

13.82

12.92

11.9

