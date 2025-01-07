Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.58
15.36
21.29
15.19
yoy growth (%)
7.94
-27.87
40.13
43.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.18
-6.39
-8.28
-7.44
As % of sales
31.27
41.6
38.88
49
Other costs
-6.25
-6.08
-8.87
-4.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.71
39.59
41.65
30.76
Operating profit
5.14
2.88
4.14
3.07
OPM
31
18.79
19.46
20.22
Depreciation
-2.34
-0.35
-0.59
-0.89
Interest expense
-1.06
-0.75
-0.34
-0.37
Other income
1.95
1.23
0.64
0.68
Profit before tax
3.68
3.01
3.85
2.48
Taxes
-0.91
-0.89
-1.09
-0.67
Tax rate
-24.81
-29.56
-28.54
-27.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.76
2.12
2.75
1.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.76
2.12
2.75
1.81
yoy growth (%)
30.41
-22.88
52.1
63.07
NPM
16.7
13.82
12.92
11.9
