Vertoz Advertising Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.79
(-7.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Vertoz Advertis. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.68

3.01

3.85

2.48

Depreciation

-2.34

-0.35

-0.59

-0.89

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.89

-1.09

-0.67

Working capital

4.21

-0.58

-17.86

18.98

Other operating items

Operating

4.63

1.19

-15.7

19.89

Capital expenditure

0

8.36

0.09

0.14

Free cash flow

4.63

9.55

-15.61

20.03

Equity raised

29.38

37.61

32.44

21.94

Investing

1.9

0.87

22.75

0.97

Financing

15.8

6.96

1.73

0.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.71

54.99

41.31

43.46

