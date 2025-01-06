Vertoz Advertising Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.68
3.01
3.85
2.48
Depreciation
-2.34
-0.35
-0.59
-0.89
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.89
-1.09
-0.67
Working capital
4.21
-0.58
-17.86
18.98
Other operating items
Operating
4.63
1.19
-15.7
19.89
Capital expenditure
0
8.36
0.09
0.14
Free cash flow
4.63
9.55
-15.61
20.03
Equity raised
29.38
37.61
32.44
21.94
Investing
1.9
0.87
22.75
0.97
Financing
15.8
6.96
1.73
0.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
51.71
54.99
41.31
43.46
