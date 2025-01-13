Vertoz Advertising Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.52
32.28
11.97
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.79
27.24
21.51
17.37
Net Worth
122.31
59.52
33.48
29.34
Minority Interest
Debt
13.89
8.7
8.32
11.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.1
0.09
0.13
Total Liabilities
136.29
68.32
41.89
41.24
Fixed Assets
8.33
3.35
4.49
6.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.32
30.27
27.63
26.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.57
30.62
6.97
5.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
34.54
16
12.91
12.38
Debtor Days
272.53
Other Current Assets
25.27
25.68
0.74
0.71
Sundry Creditors
-5.21
-8.09
-2.9
-3.66
Creditor Days
80.57
Other Current Liabilities
-3.03
-2.97
-3.78
-3.8
Cash
7.6
4.06
2.81
2.5
Total Assets
136.29
68.3
41.9
41.22
No Record Found
