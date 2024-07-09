Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 06, 2024. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 02-Aug-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Vertoz Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 02, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)