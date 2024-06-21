iifl-logo-icon 1
Vertoz Advertising Ltd Split

13
(-0.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Vertoz Advertis. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split31 May 20245 Jul 20245 Jul 2024101
Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 31, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 42322500 equity shares of 10 each into 426150000 equity shares of 1 each. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange about Stock split Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Sub-division/Split and Bonus is Friday, July 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Vertoz Advertising Limited (VERTOZ) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. July 05, 2024. Symbol VERTOZ Company Name Vertoz Advertising Ltd New ISIN INE188Y01023 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., July 05, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 01.07.2024)

