Vertoz Advertising Ltd Board Meeting

13.11
(0.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:50 PM

Vertoz Advertis. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 08, 2025.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 06, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202428 May 2024
To consider stock split of equity shares To consider bonus Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange about Bonus Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange about Stock split Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 31, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 31, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 42322500 equity shares of 10 each into 426150000 equity shares of 1 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Intimation of cancellation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th May 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 23, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Apr 202414 Mar 2024
To consider bonus and other business matters To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on:28/03/2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 24060000 securities pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement/Amalgamation at its meeting held on March 07, 2024
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

