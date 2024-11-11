Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 08, 2025.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Vertoz Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 28 May 2024

To consider stock split of equity shares To consider bonus Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange about Bonus Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange about Stock split Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 31, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 31, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 42322500 equity shares of 10 each into 426150000 equity shares of 1 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Intimation of cancellation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th May 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 14 Mar 2024

To consider bonus and other business matters To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on:28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 24060000 securities pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement/Amalgamation at its meeting held on March 07, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024