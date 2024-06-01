Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 31, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 42322500 equity shares of 10 each into 426150000 equity shares of 1 each. Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) Vertoz Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/06/2024)