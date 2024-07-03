Summary

GACM Technologies Limited, formerly known as Brilliant Securities Limited was incorporated in April, 1995. The Company changed the name from Brilliant Securities Limited to Stampede Capital Limited in July, 2011 and further it has renamed to GACM Technologies Limited from Stampede Capital Limited effective on April 21, 2023. The Company provides Securities Trading and Broking Services in India. The Company is primarily a research driven Global Trading House specialized in Data Handling, Data Processing and Data Management and also specialized in the field of commodity trading across the markets. It is a well known global Fintech house and trade digital flows across the global exchanges in nano seconds. The Company was started by Meenavalli Venkat, who is a strong believer and backer of disruptive technologies. It started the R&D operations with a team of Maths / Statistics / Computer Programmers to build a global trading platform, trading multiple asset classes at Speed of Light. It worked on all the major research published by top universities from Wharton, Cambridge, MIT AI LABS, Cornell and Stanford. Stampedes automated Low-latency Arbitrage environment supports in-built scalable containers to handle multiple asset classes and integrated with multi-threading parallel computing technology to run proprietary algorithms on full depth order book technology. The Company was formed by merging the Brilliant Securities Ltd with R&D Division of Stampede Holdings Ltd in 2011-12 and

