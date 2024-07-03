SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.79
Prev. Close₹0.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.66
Day's High₹0.79
Day's Low₹0.74
52 Week's High₹7.59
52 Week's Low₹0.62
Book Value₹0.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.04
P/E38.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
28.71
28.63
28.63
28.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.4
-34.65
-26.57
-25.57
Net Worth
-6.69
-6.02
2.06
3.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.26
-1.76
0.38
-10.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
7.47
10.39
2.11
156.99
230.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.47
10.39
2.11
156.99
230.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
5.41
3.24
Other Income
0.04
0.06
4.5
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Srinivas Maya
Executive Director
Naveen Parashar
Managing Director
Jonna Venkata Tripati Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujata Jain
Executive Director & CFO
Narendra Babu Mugatha
Additional Director
Sai Naga Kathyayani Mugata
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GACM Technologies Ltd
Summary
GACM Technologies Limited, formerly known as Brilliant Securities Limited was incorporated in April, 1995. The Company changed the name from Brilliant Securities Limited to Stampede Capital Limited in July, 2011 and further it has renamed to GACM Technologies Limited from Stampede Capital Limited effective on April 21, 2023. The Company provides Securities Trading and Broking Services in India. The Company is primarily a research driven Global Trading House specialized in Data Handling, Data Processing and Data Management and also specialized in the field of commodity trading across the markets. It is a well known global Fintech house and trade digital flows across the global exchanges in nano seconds. The Company was started by Meenavalli Venkat, who is a strong believer and backer of disruptive technologies. It started the R&D operations with a team of Maths / Statistics / Computer Programmers to build a global trading platform, trading multiple asset classes at Speed of Light. It worked on all the major research published by top universities from Wharton, Cambridge, MIT AI LABS, Cornell and Stanford. Stampedes automated Low-latency Arbitrage environment supports in-built scalable containers to handle multiple asset classes and integrated with multi-threading parallel computing technology to run proprietary algorithms on full depth order book technology. The Company was formed by merging the Brilliant Securities Ltd with R&D Division of Stampede Holdings Ltd in 2011-12 and
Read More
The GACM Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GACM Technologies Ltd is ₹51.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GACM Technologies Ltd is 38.5 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GACM Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GACM Technologies Ltd is ₹0.62 and ₹7.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GACM Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.87%, 3 Years at 0.00%, 1 Year at -89.11%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -1.27% and 1 Month at 6.85%.
