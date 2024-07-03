iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GACM Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.75
(-3.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.79
  • Day's High0.79
  • 52 Wk High7.59
  • Prev. Close0.78
  • Day's Low0.74
  • 52 Wk Low 0.62
  • Turnover (lac)23.66
  • P/E38.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.53
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GACM Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.79

Prev. Close

0.78

Turnover(Lac.)

23.66

Day's High

0.79

Day's Low

0.74

52 Week's High

7.59

52 Week's Low

0.62

Book Value

0.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.04

P/E

38.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

GACM Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

GACM Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GACM Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 95.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GACM Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

28.71

28.63

28.63

28.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.4

-34.65

-26.57

-25.57

Net Worth

-6.69

-6.02

2.06

3.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.26

-1.76

0.38

-10.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

7.47

10.39

2.11

156.99

230.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.47

10.39

2.11

156.99

230.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

5.41

3.24

Other Income

0.04

0.06

4.5

0

0

View Annually Results

GACM Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GACM Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Srinivas Maya

Executive Director

Naveen Parashar

Managing Director

Jonna Venkata Tripati Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sujata Jain

Executive Director & CFO

Narendra Babu Mugatha

Additional Director

Sai Naga Kathyayani Mugata

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GACM Technologies Ltd

Summary

GACM Technologies Limited, formerly known as Brilliant Securities Limited was incorporated in April, 1995. The Company changed the name from Brilliant Securities Limited to Stampede Capital Limited in July, 2011 and further it has renamed to GACM Technologies Limited from Stampede Capital Limited effective on April 21, 2023. The Company provides Securities Trading and Broking Services in India. The Company is primarily a research driven Global Trading House specialized in Data Handling, Data Processing and Data Management and also specialized in the field of commodity trading across the markets. It is a well known global Fintech house and trade digital flows across the global exchanges in nano seconds. The Company was started by Meenavalli Venkat, who is a strong believer and backer of disruptive technologies. It started the R&D operations with a team of Maths / Statistics / Computer Programmers to build a global trading platform, trading multiple asset classes at Speed of Light. It worked on all the major research published by top universities from Wharton, Cambridge, MIT AI LABS, Cornell and Stanford. Stampedes automated Low-latency Arbitrage environment supports in-built scalable containers to handle multiple asset classes and integrated with multi-threading parallel computing technology to run proprietary algorithms on full depth order book technology. The Company was formed by merging the Brilliant Securities Ltd with R&D Division of Stampede Holdings Ltd in 2011-12 and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GACM Technologies Ltd share price today?

The GACM Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of GACM Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GACM Technologies Ltd is ₹51.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GACM Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GACM Technologies Ltd is 38.5 and 1.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GACM Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GACM Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GACM Technologies Ltd is ₹0.62 and ₹7.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GACM Technologies Ltd?

GACM Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.87%, 3 Years at 0.00%, 1 Year at -89.11%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -1.27% and 1 Month at 6.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GACM Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GACM Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.13 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 95.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GACM Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.