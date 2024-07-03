GACM Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
5.28
6.77
1.78
16.29
143.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.28
6.77
1.78
16.29
143.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.12
0.7
Other Income
0.02
0.05
4.46
0
0
Total Income
5.29
6.82
6.24
16.41
144.55
Total Expenditure
3.56
7.42
11.08
22.44
146.07
PBIDT
1.74
-0.6
-4.83
-6.03
-1.52
Interest
0.37
0.31
0.58
0
0.49
PBDT
1.36
-0.91
-5.42
-6.03
-2.01
Depreciation
0.55
0.52
0.27
2.57
13.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
-0.57
-1.42
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.8
-1.43
-5.69
-8.03
-14.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.8
-1.43
-5.69
-8.03
-23.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-3.75
-0.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.8
-1.43
-5.69
-4.28
-22.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
-0.05
-0.2
-0.28
-0.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.94
28.71
28.63
28.63
28.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.95
-8.86
-271.34
-37.01
-1.05
PBDTM(%)
25.75
-13.44
-304.49
-37.01
-1.39
PATM(%)
15.15
-21.12
-319.66
-49.29
-9.92
No Record Found
