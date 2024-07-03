iifl-logo-icon 1
GACM Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.72
(-4.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

5.28

6.77

1.78

16.29

143.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.28

6.77

1.78

16.29

143.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.12

0.7

Other Income

0.02

0.05

4.46

0

0

Total Income

5.29

6.82

6.24

16.41

144.55

Total Expenditure

3.56

7.42

11.08

22.44

146.07

PBIDT

1.74

-0.6

-4.83

-6.03

-1.52

Interest

0.37

0.31

0.58

0

0.49

PBDT

1.36

-0.91

-5.42

-6.03

-2.01

Depreciation

0.55

0.52

0.27

2.57

13.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

-0.57

-1.42

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.8

-1.43

-5.69

-8.03

-14.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.8

-1.43

-5.69

-8.03

-23.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-3.75

-0.9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.8

-1.43

-5.69

-4.28

-22.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

-0.05

-0.2

-0.28

-0.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.94

28.71

28.63

28.63

28.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.95

-8.86

-271.34

-37.01

-1.05

PBDTM(%)

25.75

-13.44

-304.49

-37.01

-1.39

PATM(%)

15.15

-21.12

-319.66

-49.29

-9.92

