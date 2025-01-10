GACM Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
28.71
28.63
28.63
28.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.4
-34.65
-26.57
-25.57
Net Worth
-6.69
-6.02
2.06
3.06
Minority Interest
Debt
17.2
16.72
3.87
1.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.51
10.7
5.93
4.37
Fixed Assets
1.71
2.17
0.32
0.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.81
7.51
4.65
3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.96
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.69
9
8.54
4.49
Sundry Creditors
-1.5
0
-0.32
-1.32
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-1.49
-3.57
-0.17
Cash
0.83
0.85
0.95
0.8
Total Assets
10.5
10.68
5.92
4.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.