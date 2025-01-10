iifl-logo-icon 1
GACM Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0.69
(-1.43%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

28.71

28.63

28.63

28.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.4

-34.65

-26.57

-25.57

Net Worth

-6.69

-6.02

2.06

3.06

Minority Interest

Debt

17.2

16.72

3.87

1.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.51

10.7

5.93

4.37

Fixed Assets

1.71

2.17

0.32

0.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.81

7.51

4.65

3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.96

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.69

9

8.54

4.49

Sundry Creditors

-1.5

0

-0.32

-1.32

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-1.49

-3.57

-0.17

Cash

0.83

0.85

0.95

0.8

Total Assets

10.5

10.68

5.92

4.37

