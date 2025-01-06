iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GACM Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.74
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GACM Technologies Ltd

GACM Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.26

-1.76

0.38

-10.84

Other operating items

Operating

0.26

-1.76

0.38

-10.84

Capital expenditure

-6.17

-10.43

0

0

Free cash flow

-5.91

-12.19

0.37

-10.84

Equity raised

-52.14

-42.86

6.39

51.82

Investing

0

-4.45

-31.34

-5.67

Financing

5.18

1.31

3.4

12.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-52.87

-58.19

-21.17

47.39

GACM Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GACM Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.