GACM Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.26
-1.76
0.38
-10.84
Other operating items
Operating
0.26
-1.76
0.38
-10.84
Capital expenditure
-6.17
-10.43
0
0
Free cash flow
-5.91
-12.19
0.37
-10.84
Equity raised
-52.14
-42.86
6.39
51.82
Investing
0
-4.45
-31.34
-5.67
Financing
5.18
1.31
3.4
12.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-52.87
-58.19
-21.17
47.39
