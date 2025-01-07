Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 30 Dec 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the issue of Equity Shares by way of a Rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. Revised outcome Appointment of secretarial Auditor for F.y 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and mentioned reference we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GACM Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday December 20 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Withdrawal of Application for the Preferential Issue of 646994500 Convertible Equity Warrants. 2. To consider and approve Proposal of Appointment of Ms. Sai Naga Kathyayani Mugata (DIN: 10828042) as Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non- Independent). Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME FOR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GACM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED) (THE COMPANY) HELD ON FRIDAY DECEMBER 20 2024. Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and mentioned reference we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GACM Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. Approval of the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (Annexed hereto and marked as Annexure-A). 2. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (Annexed hereto and marked as Annexure-A). 3. Considered and noted resignation of Mrs. Haseena Shaik (DIN: 08141400) from the position of Non-Executive-Director of the Company with immediate effect and consequently she will be ceased to be off committees of the Company. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mrs. Haseena Shaik (DIN: 08141400) that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in the resignation letter. The details as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD /4/20-15 dated September 9, 2015 are given in the Annexure- B attached herewith. Read less.. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Circulate consider and Approve Corrigendum no. 2 to the Notice and Explanatory Statement of the 29th AGM w.r.t to the Issue of Warrants on Preferential Basis as per the observation made by Stock Exchange Circulation, consideration and Approval of Corrigendum no. 2 to the Notice and Explanatory Statement of the 29th AGM w.r.t to the Issue of Warrants on Preferential Basis as per the observation made by Stock Exchange;(Attached herewith) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on September 26, 2024 by motion passed unanimously in the Board Meeting, has inter-alia considered and approved the following Business transactions pursuant to the provisions of companies act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 1. Corrigendum to the Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 30, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. (attached herewith). 2. To take note of the Valuation Report from the Independent Registered Valuator Gadiparthi Rambabu with registration no. IBBI/RV/06/2019/1111 having office at H. No. 7-1-636/12, 1st Floor, Model Colony, near ESI Hospital, SR Nagar, Hyderabad - 500038, Telangana, India. (attached herewith).

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the draft Notice convening the Twenty-Ninth (29th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24; 2. To create offer issue and allot convertible Equity shares warrants on preferential basis. 1. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 PM (IST) through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members. 2. To offer, issue and allot from time to time in one or more tranches of up to up to Rs. INR 98,59,75,350 (Ninety-Eight Crores fifty nine lakhs seventy five thousand three hundred and Fifty Only) by way of issuance of up to 67,99,83,000 (Sixty Seven Crores ninety nine lakhs eighty three Thousand Only) warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share with Ordinary Voting Rights of the Company of face value of INR 1/- ( Rupee One Only) each (Warrants) at a price of INR 1.45 (Rupees One and forty-five Paisa Only) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

The Board vide passing the resolution by circulation on August 21, 2024 has approved for rescinding the resolutions passed at their meeting held on August 12, 2024 (adjourned to August 14, 2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on August 12, 2024, adjourned and held today i.e. August 14, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on August 12, 2024, adjourned and held today i.e. August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and mentioned reference we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GACM Technologies Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday July 26 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Approval of the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To Fix date for convening the Twenty-Ninth (29th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Approval of the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended March 31 2024. In furtherance to the captioned subject and mentioned reference, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, May 23, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Declaration of unmodified opinion expressed by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/s. GANTA & CO., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Appointment of M/s N. K. Singhai & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24. 5. Retirement of Mr. Naveen Parashar, Director of the Company, by Rotation and not being re-appointed. 6. Appointment of Mr. Narendra Babu Mugatha (DIN: 09586138) as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. Outcome for Meeting of the Board of Directors of GACM TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED HELD ON THIURSDAY, MAY 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

GACM Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of GACM Technologies Limited (Formerly Known as Stampede Capital Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 Unaudited financial results and Limited Review for quarter and Nine month ended 31st December 2023 In furtherance to the captioned subject and mentioned reference, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, February 14, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine month ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024