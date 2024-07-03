GACM Technologies Ltd Summary

GACM Technologies Limited, formerly known as Brilliant Securities Limited was incorporated in April, 1995. The Company changed the name from Brilliant Securities Limited to Stampede Capital Limited in July, 2011 and further it has renamed to GACM Technologies Limited from Stampede Capital Limited effective on April 21, 2023. The Company provides Securities Trading and Broking Services in India. The Company is primarily a research driven Global Trading House specialized in Data Handling, Data Processing and Data Management and also specialized in the field of commodity trading across the markets. It is a well known global Fintech house and trade digital flows across the global exchanges in nano seconds. The Company was started by Meenavalli Venkat, who is a strong believer and backer of disruptive technologies. It started the R&D operations with a team of Maths / Statistics / Computer Programmers to build a global trading platform, trading multiple asset classes at Speed of Light. It worked on all the major research published by top universities from Wharton, Cambridge, MIT AI LABS, Cornell and Stanford. Stampedes automated Low-latency Arbitrage environment supports in-built scalable containers to handle multiple asset classes and integrated with multi-threading parallel computing technology to run proprietary algorithms on full depth order book technology. The Company was formed by merging the Brilliant Securities Ltd with R&D Division of Stampede Holdings Ltd in 2011-12 and was listed in BSE by end of 2011. Longfin Corp (LFIN), USA an associate company of Stampede Capital Ltd, in which Stampede has 37.14% stake, filed the Assignment for the benefit of Creditors, formal bankruptcy proceedings in the Court of New Jersey, USA. in 2019. The Company was made Trading Member of Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX) in 2020. It also received approval from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Cash Segment (Deposit Based Member) w.e.f., 14th November, 2020. Since the impugned order of SAT had ceased the current line of business of the Company i.e., Stock Broking, the Company was left with no other business except Financial Consultancy. The current line of business of the Company is Financial Consultancy which includes consultancy on all corporate and allied matters and engagement in all acts of businesses to designing/developing software solutions related to the risk management and Internal Control Management functions of the Companies including vending, marketing, and installation of the same for Corporate Clients.